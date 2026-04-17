Sixty-Nine Players with League Ties Make NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Sixty-nine players who developed in the United States Hockey League (USHL) made NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters and goalies ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Of the 69 players, 40 played in the USHL during the 2025-26 season, including Wyatt Cullen (NTDP), Casey Mutryn (NTDP), Rudolfs Berzkalns (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Jack Hextall (Youngstown Phantoms), and Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown Phantoms). Additionally, the USHL has 13 college Division I hockey players on the list, including Boston University's Tynan Lawrence, who joined the Terriers from Muskegon in January, and Miami's Ilya Morosov, who played for the Tri-City Storm last year.

See the full list below.

NORTH AMERICAN SKATERS

RANK PLAYER POSITION ACTIVE ALUMNI USHL TEAM(S)

2 CHASE REID D x WAT

7 TYNAN LAWRENCE F x MUS

8 NIKITA KLEPOV F x SC

10 ILIA MOROSOV F x TC

12 JP HURLBERT F x NTDP

13 WYATT CULLEN F x NTDP

19 EGOR SHILOV F x GB

24 CASEY MUTRYN F x NTDP

30 RUDOLFS BERZKALNS F x MUS

31 JAKUB VANECEK D x TC

34 JACK HEXTALL F x YNG

35 THOMAS VANDENBERG F x CR

42 VICTOR PLANTE F x NTDP

42 EGOR BARABONOV F x SF, MAD

45 LUKE SCHAIRER D x NTDP

51 BLAKE ZIELINSKI F x DM

55 LANDON NYCZ D x WAT, SC

61 JAYDEN KURTZ D x CHI

71 BEN WILMOTT F x CHI/SF

72 NIKO TOURNAS F x CR

76 DAYNE BEUKER F x NTDP

77 MIKEY BERCHILD F x NTDP

78 EVAN JARDINE F x YNG

79 PARKER TROTTIER F x NTDP

86 ADAM VALENTINI F x CHI

87 OLEG KULEBYAKIN F x LIN

90 YAROSLAV BRYZGALOV F x DM

93 KADE STENGRIM F x YNG

94 ZACH WOOTEN F x TC, OMA, GB

96 COLE TUMINARO D x SC, CHI

98 OLIVERS MURNIEKS F x SC

100 JOE ERICKSON F x CHI

102 ALEXEI VLASOV F x SF

110 CALLUM CROSKERY D x CHI

120 RICHARD ZEMLICKA F x YNG

121 NICK BOGAS D x WAT, NTDP

126 LUCAC ZAJIC F x NTDP

127 LOGAN STUART F x NTDP

131 BODE LAYLIN D x TC

132 AJ FRANCISCO D x NTDP

136 TEDDY LECHNER F x MUS

139 JUSTIN GRAF F x CR

140 COOPER SOLLER F x SF

150 ANDREW O'NEILL F x NTDP

151 LUKAS SAWCHYN F x NTDP

161 LINCOLN KRIZIZKE D x DBQ

166 COOPER CLEAVES D x GB

167 JACKSON MARTHALER D x NTDP

168 DAKODA RHEAUME-MULLEN D x NTDP

171 DRYDEN ALLEN D x DBQ

186 DARIAN ANDERSON F x LIN

191 JACK KULTGREN D x GB

197 BOBBY COWAN F x OMA, MAD

198 WILL TOMKO F x CHI, SC

203 JACK GALANEK F x MUS

204 JACK TORR F x FGO

208 JIMMY REIBER D x WAT

213 JET KWAJAH D x MAD

215 LUKA RADIVOJEVIC D x MUS

NORTH AMERICAN GOALIES

RANK PLAYER POSITION ACTIVE ALUMNI USHL TEAM(S)

1 KNOWLING BRADY G x NTDP

3 TREJBAL TOBIAS G x YNG

9 HRENAK SAMUEL G x FARGO

10 BOETTIGER HARRISON G x NTDP

16 PARSONS JOHN G x NTDP/CHI

22 ELLIOT LENNON G x MAD

28 LUKE CARRITHERS G x NTDP

30 CASH CRUITT G x MAD

33 RYAN CAMERON G x CR

34 LEO HENRIQUEZ G x GB

*Alumni and active players are classified as players with 10 or more USHL games played. This list does not include active players, affiliate players, or alumni who played fewer than 10 USHL games.







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