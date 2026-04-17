Sixty-Nine Players with League Ties Make NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings
Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Sixty-nine players who developed in the United States Hockey League (USHL) made NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters and goalies ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Of the 69 players, 40 played in the USHL during the 2025-26 season, including Wyatt Cullen (NTDP), Casey Mutryn (NTDP), Rudolfs Berzkalns (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Jack Hextall (Youngstown Phantoms), and Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown Phantoms). Additionally, the USHL has 13 college Division I hockey players on the list, including Boston University's Tynan Lawrence, who joined the Terriers from Muskegon in January, and Miami's Ilya Morosov, who played for the Tri-City Storm last year.
See the full list below.
NORTH AMERICAN SKATERS
RANK PLAYER POSITION ACTIVE ALUMNI USHL TEAM(S)
2 CHASE REID D x WAT
7 TYNAN LAWRENCE F x MUS
8 NIKITA KLEPOV F x SC
10 ILIA MOROSOV F x TC
12 JP HURLBERT F x NTDP
13 WYATT CULLEN F x NTDP
19 EGOR SHILOV F x GB
24 CASEY MUTRYN F x NTDP
30 RUDOLFS BERZKALNS F x MUS
31 JAKUB VANECEK D x TC
34 JACK HEXTALL F x YNG
35 THOMAS VANDENBERG F x CR
42 VICTOR PLANTE F x NTDP
42 EGOR BARABONOV F x SF, MAD
45 LUKE SCHAIRER D x NTDP
51 BLAKE ZIELINSKI F x DM
55 LANDON NYCZ D x WAT, SC
61 JAYDEN KURTZ D x CHI
71 BEN WILMOTT F x CHI/SF
72 NIKO TOURNAS F x CR
76 DAYNE BEUKER F x NTDP
77 MIKEY BERCHILD F x NTDP
78 EVAN JARDINE F x YNG
79 PARKER TROTTIER F x NTDP
86 ADAM VALENTINI F x CHI
87 OLEG KULEBYAKIN F x LIN
90 YAROSLAV BRYZGALOV F x DM
93 KADE STENGRIM F x YNG
94 ZACH WOOTEN F x TC, OMA, GB
96 COLE TUMINARO D x SC, CHI
98 OLIVERS MURNIEKS F x SC
100 JOE ERICKSON F x CHI
102 ALEXEI VLASOV F x SF
110 CALLUM CROSKERY D x CHI
120 RICHARD ZEMLICKA F x YNG
121 NICK BOGAS D x WAT, NTDP
126 LUCAC ZAJIC F x NTDP
127 LOGAN STUART F x NTDP
131 BODE LAYLIN D x TC
132 AJ FRANCISCO D x NTDP
136 TEDDY LECHNER F x MUS
139 JUSTIN GRAF F x CR
140 COOPER SOLLER F x SF
150 ANDREW O'NEILL F x NTDP
151 LUKAS SAWCHYN F x NTDP
161 LINCOLN KRIZIZKE D x DBQ
166 COOPER CLEAVES D x GB
167 JACKSON MARTHALER D x NTDP
168 DAKODA RHEAUME-MULLEN D x NTDP
171 DRYDEN ALLEN D x DBQ
186 DARIAN ANDERSON F x LIN
191 JACK KULTGREN D x GB
197 BOBBY COWAN F x OMA, MAD
198 WILL TOMKO F x CHI, SC
203 JACK GALANEK F x MUS
204 JACK TORR F x FGO
208 JIMMY REIBER D x WAT
213 JET KWAJAH D x MAD
215 LUKA RADIVOJEVIC D x MUS
NORTH AMERICAN GOALIES
RANK PLAYER POSITION ACTIVE ALUMNI USHL TEAM(S)
1 KNOWLING BRADY G x NTDP
3 TREJBAL TOBIAS G x YNG
9 HRENAK SAMUEL G x FARGO
10 BOETTIGER HARRISON G x NTDP
16 PARSONS JOHN G x NTDP/CHI
22 ELLIOT LENNON G x MAD
28 LUKE CARRITHERS G x NTDP
30 CASH CRUITT G x MAD
33 RYAN CAMERON G x CR
34 LEO HENRIQUEZ G x GB
*Alumni and active players are classified as players with 10 or more USHL games played. This list does not include active players, affiliate players, or alumni who played fewer than 10 USHL games.
United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Joe Banach Named Vice President of Business Development - USHL
- Sixty-Nine Players with League Ties Make NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - USHL
- Henriquez, Pradel, Trejbal Named Goalie of the Year Finalists - USHL
- Tri-City's Pradel Named Finalist for USHL Goaltender of the Year Award - Tri-City Storm
- Six Lumberjacks Named to 2026 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- RoughRiders Sign Phase II Tender Owen McHale for 2026-27 Season - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Series Preview: Second Round vs Sioux Falls - Lincoln Stars
- Krizizke Named to Final NHL Central Scouting List - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Hawks Defensemen Rate Well - Waterloo Black Hawks
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