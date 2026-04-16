Krizizke Named to Final NHL Central Scouting List

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Lincoln Krizizke has been named to the NHL Central Scouting Final Players to Watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Krizizke was named to the list at the 161st-ranked North American skater, a fifth-round projection in the 2026 Draft.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin native scored six goals and 18 points in his rookie season, ranking second among all USHL rookie defensemen.

Krizizke skated in 51 games for the Fighting Saints in the regular season, recorded a +9 rating and earned USHL Defenseman of the Week honors in January after a two-goal, three-point game against USA.

Since the organization's first year back in the USHL in 2010, the Fighting Saints have had 54 players selected in the NHL Draft. In the last two seasons, Dubuque has seen 13 players drafted in the NHL Draft, including defenseman Sean Barnhill getting selected in the third round of the 2025 Draft by the New York Rangers.

The 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26-27 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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