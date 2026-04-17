Joe Banach Named Vice President of Business Development

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Joe Banach has been named Vice President of Business Development for the United States Hockey League (USHL), the league announced Thursday.

With more than 15 years of partnership, sales, and activation, Banach brings a diverse skill set to the USHL. In his role with the League, Banach is responsible for expanding the league's commercial footprint, growing revenue, and establishing strategic partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability, visibility, and continued excellence in player development, fan engagement, and league expansion.

Banach was previously the Director of Corporate and Strategic Partnerships with USA Football. While there, he secured several marquee partnerships while leading strategic planning and fiscal oversight for partnership operations. He served as a key member of USA Football's leadership team, aligning partnership strategy with organizational and Olympic objectives, while also driving all aspects of new business development. He was directly involved in a multi-year partnership forged between USA Football and Under Armour.

"Joe brings exactly the kind of national-level partnership experience the USHL needs as we continue to strengthen our commercial platform and expand our visibility across the hockey and broader sports landscape," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "He has helped lead major sponsorship initiatives connected to Olympic programs, professional franchises, and national governing bodies, and he understands how to translate those relationships into meaningful long-term value for an organization."

"The USHL plays a central role in the American development pathway to NCAA Division I hockey, the National Hockey League, and the United States Olympic Team," added Hefferan. "As the league continues to expand its footprint and elevate its business operations, Joe's leadership will help us build the strategic partnerships necessary to support our players, our member clubs, and the league's long-term strength."

With The Strategic Agency, Banach spent two years managing Ball Corporation's partnership portfolio with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), including the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Rams, and SoFi Stadium, demonstrating his ability to reach audiences through original storytelling and marketing campaigns. He oversaw the transition of naming rights from Pepsi Center to the newly named Ball Arena and was also directly involved in strengthening national brand engagement surrounding the Labatt Blue USA Hockey partnership and the New England Pond Hockey Tournament.

In seven years with KSE, Banach ascended from Account Manager to Director of Partnership Marketing. He oversaw partnerships with key members of the entity's portfolio, including Transamarica, DICK's Sporting Goods, adidas, Lexus, and Anheuser-Busch, in that span. He started his career in professional hockey as Marketing Coordinator for the American Hockey League (AHL).

"I am thrilled to join the USHL team," said Banach. "The league's commercial potential is significant, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in national and regional partnerships to elevate the USHL brand. This league is the proven launchpad for the game's most elite talent- from established superstars like Auston Matthews to the next generation represented by Macklin Celebrini. My focus will be on creating innovative, value-driven opportunities for partners to align with these future icons and engage with our incredibly dedicated, growing fan base."

Joe resides in Monroe, Connecticut with his wife and two children. Want to get in touch? Reach out at banach@ushl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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