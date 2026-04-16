Hawks Defensemen Rate Well

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Landon Nycz is among the top 100 North American skaters who will likely be considered during the 2026 National Hockey League Draft in June, according to rankings released Thursday.

The new list is the final approximation of prospect value, as determined by the league's Central Scouting department. Nycz placed 55th following his freshman season at the University of Massachusetts. Waterloo alum Nick Bogas ranked 121st, while current Hawks blue-liner Jimmy Rieber was 208th. Carter Casey - who came to prominence for Waterloo during the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs - was 26th on a separate list of North American goaltenders

Nycz was one of the Hawks' youngest players during two years in Waterloo. The Michigan native skated in 86 regular season Black Hawks games, producing 31 points (six goals, 25 assists). All but four of Nycz's points for Waterloo were recorded at even-strength. This season with the Minutemen, Nycz scored once and assisted on two other goals in 35 appearances. His first collegiate goal was the game-winner during a 4-1 October 5th victory over Northern Michigan.

Bogas was a rookie on last season's Clark Cup runner-up team. Taking the mantle from Nycz as Waterloo's youngest player throughout the season, Bogas skated in 60 regular season games, charting one goal and 10 assists. He also produced three assists during 15 appearances throughout the Clark Cup Playoffs. Bogas is currently preparing to compete at the IIHF World Under-18 Championships. He spent the 2025/26 season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

During Rieber's first season of USHL competition, he made a solid impression. Strong play throughout the Hawks' exhibition schedule last fall put the Miami University recruit on Waterloo's roster, and he competed in 60 of 62 games. Rieber's first league goal started the Hawks toward an overtime comeback win on Halloween night in Green Bay. He finished the season with two goals and nine assists. Rieber also competed in USA Hockey's All-American Game during January.

Late last season, Casey was pressed into service by injuries to Waterloo's two veteran goaltenders. He went 3-0-0 during five regular season appearances, posting a .920 save percentage. The results were even more impressive as he took the crease for all 15 playoff games, earning a 10-5 record, which included two shutouts. Casey had a .918 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. He spent the 2025/26 season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League.

Three Waterloo Black Hawks were drafted by NHL teams in 2025: Brady Peddle (Pittsburgh Penguins), Brendan McMorrow (Los Angeles Kings), and Matthew Lansing (Vancouver Canucks).







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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