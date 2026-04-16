Henriquez, Pradel, Trejbal Named Goalie of the Year Finalists

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Leo Henriquez (Green Bay Gamblers), Michal Pradel (Tri-City Storm), and Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown Phantoms) have been named finalists for United States Hockey League (USHL) Goalie of the Year, the league announced Thursday. The award winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 22. The finalists were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

Leo Henriquez, G, Green Bay Gamblers

Henriquez delivered a standout season as Green Bay's primary netminder, appearing in 37 games while posting a 2.22 goals-against average, second-best in the USHL, and a league-leading .921 save percentage. The New Hampshire commit finished the year with a 21-9-2-2 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and two shutouts. Henriquez handled a heavy workload, recording 984 saves playing the 10th-most minutes among goalies this season (2,109).

Michal Pradel, G, Tri-City Storm

Pradel anchored the Storm with a strong season in net, appearing in 38 games while posting a 2.75 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, fourth-best in the league. He finished the year with a 16-16-2-2 record and four shutouts, tying for the league lead in shutouts. The Detroit Red Wings prospect, Colorado College commit, and Slovakia native also ranked among the league leaders in workload, recording 1,004 saves on 1,102 shots faced, showcasing his durability and consistency throughout the season.

Tobias Trejbal, G, Youngstown Phantoms

Ranked third among North American goalies on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Trejbal backstopped Youngstown to an Anderson Cup-winning campaign with one of the top goaltending seasons in the USHL, appearing in 42 games while posting a 2.12 goals-against average, best in the USHL, and a .916 save percentage, which ranked second around the league. The Czechia native finished the year with a 30-9-3-0 record and three shutouts, posting the second-most wins among any goalie in the USHL this season.

About the USHL

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and its 16 teams are committed to being the world's leading junior hockey league. This season, more than 50% of NCAA Division I men's hockey players and nearly 25% of NHL players have USHL experience. The USHL has developed more than 285 direct NHL Draft picks since 2020, and nine of the last 10 Hobey Baker Award winners, including Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel).

Elevated through the recently announced Declaration of Excellence with the NHL and USA Hockey, the league's player-first approach, including a 2:1 practice-to-game ratio and a schedule with 90% of games played on weekends, provides its players with the optimal environment for athletic and personal growth, creating pathways for the next generation of stars like Auston Matthews (NTDP), Kyle Connor (Youngstown Phantoms), Jeremy Swayman (Sioux Falls Stampede), and Johnny Gaudreau (Dubuque Fighting Saints).







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