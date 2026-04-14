Fighting Saints Announce "Red Out" for Games 1 and 2 vs Muskegon

Published on April 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints announced on Tuesday that they will host a "Red Out" for Games 1 and 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against Muskegon at ImOn Arena this weekend.

Dubuque will host the Lumberjacks on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. to open its postseason and the Saints are asking fans to rep their Red Kingdom Red all weekend.

The Saints enter their first playoff series as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and take on the No. 5 Lumberjacks in a best-of-five series.

Tickets for both matchups are available at dubuquefightingsaints.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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