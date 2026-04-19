Three Saints Named to USHL All-Academic Team

Published on April 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The United States Hockey League has named Fighting Saints Caden Dabrowski, Xavier Lieb and Hudson Lohse to the league's 2025-26 All-Academic Team.

Dabrowski finished his rookie season in Dubuque with 37 points, the fifth-most among all USHL rookies. Lieb added eight goals and 27 points over 52 games for the Fighting Saints. Lohse just completed his first USHL season with the Fighting Saints, logging 12 points and finishing second among all rookie defensemen with a +20 rating.

"As an organization, we take a lot of pride in supporting our players with their academics," said head coach Evan Dixon. "We believe that the way you do anything is the way you do everything. That goes for on the ice and in the classroom. We're proud of Caden, Xavier and Hudson for being named to the All-Academic Team and we're proud of all of our Saints scholars for making academics a priority in their day-to-day here in Dubuque."

"We put a strong emphasis on academics in Dubuque," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "Our assistant coaches and education coordinator, JoAnne Gibson, work very hard making sure the players have all the resources necessary to succeed in the classroom."

Led by Gibson, the Saints have consistently seen positive results in the classroom.

In the 10 seasons in which the league has recognized academic achievements, the Saints have had 22 players named to the USHL All-Academic Team. Dubuque has had multiple members on the All-Academic team in each of the last nine seasons and has made up over one-third of all USHL All-Academic Team players.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.