Saints Drop Game 2 as Muskegon Ties Series

Published on April 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped Game 2 of an Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Muskegon Lumberjacks 6-2 on Saturday night, leveling the series at one each.

The Saints started quickly in Game 2, scoring a power-play goal at 2:04 of the first. Michael Barron cashed in for his first of the playoffs, assisted by Teddy Merrill and Colin Frank. It was Dubuque's only goal on four power-play chances in the game.

Following Barron's goal, the Lumberjacks responded with Anthony Thomas-Maroon's first playoff goal to start a stretch of four unanswered goals by Muskegon. Thomas-Maroon scored just 1:50 after Barron's goal to tie the game.

Muskegon's Max Cullen put the Lumberjacks ahead for the first time in the series at 13:10 in the first period. With a 2-1 lead to start the second period, Ty Bergeron added to the Jacks' lead 46 seconds into the second.

The score remained 3-1 Muskegon until a late second-period power play for the Lumberjacks that resulted in a Chuck Blanchard rebound goal with 29 seconds left in the period.

The Saints responded early in the third with Barron's second goal of the game, assisted by Frank and Charlie Arend at 3:44 of the third. The goal brought Dubuque back within a pair.

The Lumberjacks, however, added insurance later with Jack Christ and Drew Stewart adding goals later in the third period.

Dubuque and Muskegon combined for 84 penalty minutes in Game 2, with each team receiving four power-play chances. Muskegon scored twice and the Saints scored once on those opportunities.

For the second-straight game, Dubuque fired less than 20 shots on goal after having one such game over the entire regular season. The Lumberjacks outshot Dubuque 33-17 in Game 2.

The series shifts back to Muskegon for Game 3 on Friday with the teams tied with one win apiece in the Eastern Conference Semifinal.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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