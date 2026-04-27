Fighting Saints Tickets on Sale for Decisive Game 5

Published on April 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Tickets are on sale now for Tuesday night's Eastern Conference Semifinal Game 5 between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Muskegon Lumberjacks at ImOn Arena. Visit tickets.dubuquefightingsaints.com to secure seats for the win-or-go home matchup.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time in Tier-I franchise history the Fighting Saints will play a series-deciding Game 5. Each of the last three Game 5s played by Dubuque came in the Conference Final with the most recent occurrence in 2016. The Saints beat Bloomington 3-0 in that Game 5 to advance to the Clark Cup Final.

In this 2026 Conference Semifinal, the Fighting Saints and Lumberjacks have traded wins. The Saints took Game 1 on April 17 in Dubuque, before the Lumberjacks evened the series the next night.

Last weekend in Muskegon, the Saints took Game 3 on Friday before the Lumberjacks took Game 4 on Saturday to force Tuesday's Game 5 in Dubuque.

Tuesday will be the fifth all-time winner-take-all series-deciding game for Dubuque.

Tickets are available now for the game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena on Tuesday night. Visit dubuquefightingsaints.com for more information.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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