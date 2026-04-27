Glenn Hefferan Extended as President and Commissioner

Published on April 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) today announced a multi-year contract extension for President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan.

Since becoming Commissioner, Hefferan has helped guide the League through a period of change across the North American player development landscape, including recent NCAA eligibility developments, while continuing to strengthen the USHL's position as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league and a leading pathway to NCAA Division I hockey and the National Hockey League.

During his tenure, the USHL has strengthened its working relationship with the National Hockey League, including the signing of the Declaration of Excellence, and has supported meaningful progress in the League's tripartite relationship with the NHL and USA Hockey, focused on advancing the Tier I player development pathway in the United States.

The League has also expanded its national media presence, including recent Clark Cup Final coverage on NHL Network.

"Glenn has provided steady leadership for the League during an important time for junior hockey," said Brian Schoenborn, Chairman of the USHL Board of Directors and Owner of the Sioux Falls Stampede. "He has worked closely with our member clubs to strengthen league standards and position the USHL well as the landscape continues to evolve."

Hefferan has also supported league-wide efforts focused on player development standards, governance alignment, strategic partnerships, and long-term business initiatives across the League and its member clubs.

"I appreciate the continued support of our ownership group," said Hefferan. "The 2026-27 season will mark the twenty-fifth year of the USHL's Tier I designation by USA Hockey, and the League continues to lead and evolve in a changing elite hockey landscape. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and honored to continue serving as Commissioner of the USHL."

The USHL remains committed to its Player First development model and to supporting opportunities for elite athletes to pursue NCAA Division I hockey and professional careers as the player development landscape continues to evolve.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

Glenn Hefferan Extended as President and Commissioner - USHL

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