Stars Fall in Game One to Stampede

Published on April 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD. - The Lincoln Stars dropped the series opener 5-2 to the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Sioux Falls would jump out to the early lead just under four minutes into the game. Lincoln lost puck possession in neutral that led to a 2-on-0, and the Stampede did not miss. Later in the frame, Sioux Falls would float a puck on-net from the blue line, and find the net on the power-play to take the 2-0 lead. Lincoln had chances in high-danger areas in the first, but were held scoreless.

Lincoln would cut the deficit in half in the second. Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) moved past a defender in front of the net, and went bar-down on a beautiful backhand shot to make it 2-1. The energy was short-lived however, as Sioux Falls would respond with another goal on the rush just 129 seconds later to reclaim the two goal lead. The 3-1 score would hold heading into the third period.

Sioux Falls would add the first goal of the third period to jump out to the 4-1 lead, but Layne Loomer (Miami) sniped home his fourth goal of the postseason to cut the deficit to two. The Stampede added an empty-net goal late, and took the game 5-2.

The Stars are back in action on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Stampede in game two.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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