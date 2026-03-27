Herd Fall to Lancers, Ending 9-Game Win Streak

Published on March 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Omaha, N.E. - The red-hot Sioux Falls Stampede traveled to Omaha to take on an aggressive Lancers team and fell in overtime. Logan Renkowski opened the scoring for the Herd, while Linards Feldbergs made 19 saves.

The Stampede continued their hot starts, netting their first goal just 3:49 into the game. Logan Renkowski earned his 41st of the season as he continues to chase the franchise record. He scored by cleaning up a Joey McGraw shot and tucking it glove side past the Omaha goaltender. Stampede affiliate Nicklas Nelson earned his first USHL point on the play.

At 7:00, the Lancers responded with a goal from Yegor Kim. A minute later, Sioux Falls drew their first power play of the night. While they did not score on the advantage, just 10 seconds after the penalty expired, Joey Macrina retook the lead for the Herd. His one-timer was assisted by Cooper Soller and Wade Weil.

At 11:11, the Stampede drew a major penalty for slew-footing against Thomas Holtby but were unable to convert. Before the end of the period, Noah Mannausau was called for high-sticking, sending the Herd to their first penalty kill of the night.

To start the second period, the Stampede successfully killed off the Lancers' power play. Just two-and-a-half minutes later, the Lancers tied the game. Midway through the period, with the score still even, Logan Renkowski was called for boarding. Once again, Sioux Falls held strong on the penalty kill, but a minute later, the Lancers took their first lead of the game.

As the period wound down, the Lancers appeared to be settling into their lead, but with just 14 seconds remaining, Brent Solomon netted his 22nd goal of the season. He was assisted by Jake Merens.

Despite recording 18 shots on goal in the third period, the Stampede were unable to find the back of the net, and neither were the Lancers. The game headed to overtime.

Both teams saw opportunities in overtime, but with just 39 seconds remaining, the Lancers tucked the puck into the back of the Stampede net.

After outshooting the Lancers 47-23, the Stampede's nine-game win streak and 12-game road win streak came to an end in Ralston.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs moves to 34-11-2-0 on the season, with a .910 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average.

The night before, the Stampede secured the regular-season Western Conference Championship, guaranteeing home-ice advantage through the conference finals.

Sioux Falls will finish out the regular season with three games next week. They begin with a Tuesday night matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers before wrapping up the season with fan-focused events.

Friday night is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Midwestern Mechanical. The first 500 fans will receive the full 2025-26 Stampede trading card set, plus a scratch-off ticket that guarantees a prize. Local businesses will also participate in an Easter trail, where fans can stop and collect candy at each table.

The regular season concludes with the fan-favorite Kids Takeover Night, presented by Children's Dental Center, on Saturday night. The evening will feature kid-focused fun, including Mr. Twister and face painting in the concourse, along with other family-friendly activities.

Following the regular season, the Herd will host two guaranteed home playoff games on April 17 and 19.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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