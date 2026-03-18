Herd Find Gold in Fargo, Earn 7-3 Win

Published on March 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede extended their lead atop the Western Conference to seven points with a 7-3 win against the Fargo Force. In just their second win against the Force this season, Brent Solomon and Thomas Zocco both had three-point nights with two goals and one assist each. JJ Monteiro led the team with four assists on the night. Once again, Linards Feldbergs had an impressive performance with 32 saves.

The Stampede came out ready to establish themselves as the leaders in the Western Conference. Forward Cooper Soller went on a breakaway that started from his own blue line just two minutes into the game. However, the one-goal lead quickly disappeared when the Fargo Force scored just thirty seconds later.

Both teams settled into a back-and-forth rhythm until the eight-and-a-half-minute mark, when Fargo's Garrett Lindberg netted his team's second goal of the night. The goal put the Stampede, who had the initial lead, down by one. At 9:51, they were called for too many men on the ice, the first penalty of the game. The Herd killed off the penalty, and less than a minute after it expired, they found themselves on an odd-man rush. JJ Monteiro carried the puck into the zone and, before getting knocked to the ice, passed it to Thomas Zocco in the high slot. With a snipe from the slot, Zocco evened the game heading into the first intermission.

At 6:37 of the second period, Matthew Grimes reclaimed the lead for the Herd with his ninth goal of the season. The play began with Grimes passing the puck up to Renkowski, who dropped it back to him, allowing Grimes to finish the play and regain the lead.

Less than two minutes later, the Herd extended their lead. This time, Joey Macrina scored with a backhanded shot in front of the net after the puck bounced off the backboards. Brock Schultz earned an assist on the play with the initial shot.

At 12:50, the Stampede scored their fourth unanswered goal on a wraparound by Brent Solomon. Thomas Zocco and JJ Monteiro added to their multi-point nights with assists on the play.

The Stampede kept the momentum rolling into the third period with another goal at 5:16. Brent Solomon carried the puck up the right wing and sent a backhand pass to Thomas Zocco in front, who buried it into the net.

After only one penalty in the first period, the Stampede were called for another at 8:30 when Wade Weil committed a hook. Sixteen seconds before that penalty expired, the Force were called for their first penalty of the night.

Shortly after the penalties expired, at 12:20, Brent Solomon earned his second goal of the night-and twentieth of the season-with a quick one-timer from the slot. He was assisted by Matthew Grimes and JJ Monteiro.

Before the end of the game, Brock Schultz was called for tripping, putting the Stampede back on the penalty kill. A minute and a half into the power play, Mason West scored for the Force to make it 7-3.

The Stampede and goaltender Linards Feldbergs held on to secure just their second victory against the Force this season. With the win, the Stampede extended their lead to seven points for first place in the Western Conference. The Force do have a game in hand, so at worst, the Herd hold a five-point lead.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs continues to prove his talent with a 32-save performance. He is now 32-11-1 on the season. This win pushed Feldbergs into sole possession of second place for single-season wins in franchise history. After tonight's performance, he maintains a .910 save percentage and improves his goals-against average to 2.55.

The Stampede will host the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday and Saturday in their return to the PREMIER Center. Friday is Nonprofit Night, presented by Bluestone FCU, where fans can enter to win a signed Stampede jersey by picking up a Bluestone Nonprofit Passport. Saturday is Stomp's Birthday, presented by Dental Solutions, where fans can enjoy the best parts of a birthday party and celebrate everyone's favorite mascot. Get your tickets.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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