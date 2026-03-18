Weekend Preview: March 20-21

Published on March 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (14-36-3-2) vs. USNTDP-17 (3-29-2-0) Friday, Mar. 20, 7:05 p.m. CST & Saturday, Mar. 21, 6:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Take On The U-17s In Back-To-Back Nights: The Omaha Lancers are coming off an impressive three-game weekend after sweeping the Tri-City Storm on the road last Friday and Saturday night before falling to the Lincoln Stars in a high-scoring 7-6 overtime affair Sunday evening... Meanwhile, the U-17s are coming off a tough weekend with the Fargo Force after being swept in a pair of losses...

Lancers Simplifying Their Game: The Omaha Lancers made a point of getting pucks to the net this past weekend... The Lancers amassed 109 total shots through their three games last weekend, and outshot their opponent in each of those three matchups... It's the first time since Oct. 4, 5, and 12 of 2024 that the Lancers outshot their opponent three games in a row... The Lancers' 109 shots on goal over a three-game stretch is the most since February 10th, 17th, and 18th of 2023... The Lancers have also accounted for 30+ shots on goal in each of their last 4 games, which is the first time since Feb. 4, 10, 17, and 18 of 2023...

Lancers Continue To Strive For A Strong Finish As The Conclusion Of The Season Draws Near: The Lancers have grabbed 7 standings points over the last 5 games... During that stretch, the Lancers have averaged 4 goals a game, and have outscored their opponents 20-17... One of the contributing factors to the Lancers' recent success is that they have gotten additional offense from their d-men... The Lancers' blue-line has accounted for a goal in each of their past three games, which is the first time this season that the Lancers' d-men have scored a goal 3 games in a row...

U-17s Come To Town For The First Time In Over 8 Years: For the first time since Nov. 25, 2017, the Lancers play host to the U-17 club... The Lancers are 9-5-0-0 all-time when playing the U-17s... Combined, the Lancers are 21-18-1-1 overall against both the U-17s and U-18s... The U-17s have an average of 13.5 penalty minutes against Omaha all-time... The Lancers have gone without a power play for an entire game just once this season, back on March 6th against Fargo... Kole Hyles is the 91st Lancer player all-time to reach the 20-goal mark in a single season... April 2, 2010, was the last and only time the Lancers went a game without scoring at least one power-play goal against the U-17 club...

Lancers To Watch: Last week, Yegor Kim had an impressive performance... The rookie from Kazakhstan registered 5 points (2+3) over the three-game weekend, and rattled off 14 shots on goal during that same sequence... Defenseman Ryder Reynolds has 5 points (3+2) this season... The Lancers have gone on to win 4 of the 5 games in which Reynolds had recorded a point... The Lancers have also gone on to record at least one standings point in all five of the games in which the 'hometown kid' registered a point...

U-17s To Watch: Brayden Willis is one of the U-17s' leading scorers with 18 points (9+9) ... The Gilbert, Arizona, native recorded an assist in each of their games last week with Fargo... Braden Horton recorded all 8 of his points (2+6) over an 18-game stretch ranging from Oct. 16 to Feb. 14... The son of retired NHL player Nathan Horton will look to end his six-game scoreless drought after accounting for just three shots on goal over that span...







United States Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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