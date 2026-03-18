Tuesday Ends on Low Tide

Published on March 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored the first three and the last four to defeat the Waterloo Black Hawks 7-2 on St. Patrick's Day at Young Arena.

Eetu Orpana and Colin Frank scored twice for the Saints, each sending shots between the pipes during both the opening and late salvos. Caden Dabrowski finished the night with four points from a goal and three assists. Waterloo's Toby Carlson scored twice for the home team separated by less than two minutes of game time late in the second period, then early in the third.

Although the teams exchanged power play opportunities late in the opening frame, the only goal during the first came early while the teams were at full strength. Dabrowski clicked with Orpana, and the Finnish forward flipped in his chance from the inside edge of the left circle at 4:14.

The Fighting Saints added two more in the second period, building the lead with a power play goal at 6:44. Ludvig Lafton was in the high slot as traffic formed at the netfront, and Lafton put his chance through everything except the nylon. Then Frank built the lead further at 12:18, capitalizing when Xavier Lieb skipped a pass to him across the slot. Frank's shot sent the bouncing puck toward the net with full force, driving the opportunity past Dane Callaway.

Carlson drew a goal back with a minute to play in the period. Cullen Emery set him up from behind the Dubuque net, and Carlson put his attempt between the pipes with a quick release.

Then on a power play 45 seconds out of intermission, Carlson banged in his second of the night during a goalmouth scramble.

However, Frank scored on the next Dubuque power play with a one-timer from the top of the left circle at 8:33, reestablishing a multigoal lead.

Dubuque added three more in the last 10 minutes of play: Dabrowski on a tap-in from Michael Barron's pass at 12:47, Orpana from the right circle at 15:33, then Luke Brierley while camped at the top of the crease as the teams skated four-on-four with 2:17 to go.

Now the Hawks head for Michigan and road games Friday and Saturday against the National Team Development Program Under 18s. Waterloo returns home on March 27th against the Omaha Lancers.

Dubuque 1 2 4 - 7

Waterloo 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Dubuque, Orpana 13 (Dabrowski, Besnier), 4:14. Penalties-Davis Wat (tripping), 11:05; Merrill Dbq (interference), 12:33; Barron Dbq (slashing), 17:51; Nolan Wat (tripping), 19:26.

2nd Period-2, Dubuque, Lafton 2 (Dabrowski, Josefsson-Westling), 6:44 (PP). 3, Dubuque, Frank 28 (Lieb, Besnier), 12:18. 4, Waterloo, Carlson 7 (Emery, Nolan), 19:00. Penalties-Peckham Wat (tripping), 6:11; Richards Dbq (major-head contact, game misconduct-head contact), 19:00.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Carlson 8 (Emery, Deanovich), 0:45 (PP). 6, Dubuque, Frank 29 (Besnier, Orpana), 8:33 (PP). 7, Dubuque, Dabrowski 13 (Barron, Krizizke), 12:47. 8, Dubuque, Orpana 14 (Josefsson-Westling, Lohse), 15:33. 9, Dubuque, Brierley 3 (Dabrowski, Lieb), 17:43. Penalties-served by Sokol Wat (bench minor-too many men), 2:14; Schneider Wat (boarding), 8:09; Dubey Dbq (holding), 9:54; Callaway Wat (interference), 16:25; Theuer Dbq (tripping), 17:14.

Shots on Goal-Dubuque 17-13-11-41. Waterloo 6-5-9-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Dubuque 2 / 6; Waterloo 1 / 6.

Goalies-Dubuque, Chambre 5-12-1-0 (20 shots-18 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 5-10-1-1 (41 shots-34 saves).

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United States Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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