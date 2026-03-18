Saturday's Youth Hockey Night Highlights Tri-City's Two-Game Home Series against Cedar Rapids this Weekend

Published on March 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm are set to host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in a pair of games this weekend at Viaero Center.

It begins Friday when the puck drops at 7:05 pm CT. Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 pm CT. It's Youth Hockey Night in partnership with the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association. The Storm will wear special jerseys during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of auction proceeds will benefit the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

With seven regular season games to play, the Storm hold fifth place in the USHL Western Conference and have clinched a spot in the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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