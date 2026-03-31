Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

Published on March 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Last Three on the Road

The Black Hawks open a three-game road swing on Wednesday (7:05 p.m.) in Dubuque. The game will conclude this year's Dupaco Cowbell Cup series. The Fighting Saints already claimed the title from the four-team competition, which also includes the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Des Moines Buccaneers. Waterloo is 0-4-0 against Dubuque so far in 2025/26. After an off day on Thursday, the Hawks meet the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m.). The Stampede have already clinched the USHL Western Conference title but remain in contention for the Anderson Cup, which signifies the league's best regular season record. Sioux Falls previously topped the Hawks 4-3 in a shootout and 6-3 in late January.

Cream from the Land O'Lakes

Four affiliate forwards from Minnesota skated for the Black Hawks during March. Nash Roed (White Bear Lake), Camden Langfeld (Andover), and Keegan Davis (Benilde-St. Margaret's) each led their respective team in scoring. Liam Schultz (Minnetonka) clocked in as the third-leading scorer for a program which finished as the runners-up in Class AA. Together, the four forwards made 115 high school appearances in 2025/26, and collectively they accumulated 69 goals and 99 assists.

Surpassing Last Season

As 2025/26 wanes, there are three Black Hawks forwards who spent the full 2024/25 season in the USHL. All of them have equaled or surpassed their scoring performance from last season. Ty Mason more than doubled the 17 points from his initial USHL campaign; the Waterloo captain has 24 goals and 20 assists. Dylan Nolan missed three months due to injury but currently has 11 goals and eight assists. Last year with the Tri-City Storm, he finished with five points (one goal, four assists). Drew Waterfield's next point will push him past the 18 he delivered as a Madison Capitol in 2024/25.

Way Back at the Beginning

On opening night, the Black Hawks lost a 12-round shootout to the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Hawks have been involved in just one shootout since: a three-round affair, which went to the Sioux Falls Stampede on January30th. Only Dubuque has participated in fewer shootouts (one), while Waterloo is tied with Sioux Falls and the National Team Development Program for the next-lowest total.

Recent Games

Dylan Nolan scored twice, while Toby Carlson and Atte Vikla each accounted for three points Friday during a 6-4 Waterloo win against the Omaha Lancers. Saturday, the Hawks fell behind the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-0 before Hayden Russell and Travis Lefere scored to make the final 5-2.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview - Waterloo Black Hawks

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