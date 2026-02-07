Tri-City, Madison End Two-Game Set Saturday Night in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game series with the Madison Capitols on Saturday night at LEGACY20 Arena. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (20-19-5, 45 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 2-0 contest in series opener Friday at Madison

Was first time getting shutout since December 5, 2025 (5-0 vs. Youngstown at USHL American Cup in Rochester, New York)

Michal Pradel stopped 28 of 30 shots in Storm net; Friday was Pradel's 30th appearance of season

Team Notes:

7-2-1 record across last ten games is best among Western Conference teams during stretch

Lost back-to-back games for first time since December 31 (5-1 at Sioux City) and January 2 (4-2 at Fargo)

Friday was fifth time getting shutout this season

Limited to 19 shots on goal or less in three consecutive games

League active-best five-game road winning streak snapped Friday

Penalty kill (85.8%) ranks first in USHL

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: Reigning USHL Defenseman of the Week for games played between January 26-February 1; logged six-points over three games (2-4-6) last weekend, which included career-high four point Friday; 27 points this season tie for sixth among USHL defenseman; five power play goals this season tie for second among USHL defenseman

Carson Pilgrim: 15 points (5-10-15) over past 12 games

Brecken Smith: Eight points (2-6-8) over past eight games

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders, 788 saves rank second, .918 save percentage is fourth, 2.48 goals against average places sixth

Owen Nelson: has won three straight starts; logged .942 save percentage over last three starts (81 saves on 86 shots)

Oliver Ozogany: 78 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for third among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (12-18-30) leads team in scoring, Bode Laylin (6-21-27) follows

Madison (25-14-3, 53 pts, 5th place Eastern Conf.)

Victorious in seven consecutive games, the longest active winning streak among USHL teams

Friday: Gustavs Griva, Will Dosan tallied Capitol goals

Friday: Caleb Heil picked up second shutout of season in net, stopping 18 of 18 Storm shots

Sam Kappell (21-9-30) leads Capitols in scoring, Gustavs Griva (12-17-29) follows

Season series: This weekend's pair of games are the only times Tri-City and Madison are scheduled to meet during 2025-2026. Madison leads the season series 1-0.







