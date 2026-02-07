Heil's Shutout Lifts Capitols to 2-0 Friday Night Victory over Tri-City

Published on February 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Madison Capitols goaltender Caleb Heil stopped all 18 Tri-City Storm shots to log his second shutout of the season and lift Madison to a 2-0 Friday night win at Legacy20 Arena.

The Capitols (25-14-3, 53 pts) won their seventh consecutive game, a streak that serves as longest active among USHL teams. Tri-City (20-19-5, 45 pts) was shut out for the first time since December 5.

Off a feed from Michael Tang, Gustavs Griva got Madison on the board at the 13:30 mark of the first period after retrieving a puck in front of the Tri-City net. Griva quickly backhanded the puck over the left pad of Storm goaltender Michal Pradel for his 12th marker of the year.

Madison doubled its lead approximately three minutes later. Pradel halted a center point shot by Harper Frey, but allowed a small rebound off the right side of his body. The Capitols' Will Dosan was perfectly positioned to grab the puck and push it home for his first marker since January 16.

No goals were scored in the second, where Madison outshot Tri-City 10-3.

The Storm had opportunities to tie the game in the third, but failed to capitalize. Tri-City was granted a full two-minute 5-on-3 in the middle part of the frame after Madison's Cooper Snee was assessed a slashing minor and the Capitols were handed a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct in the same whistle. Later on, with approximately three minutes left, Tri-City pulled Pradel for an extra attacker but could not score.

Pradel stopped 28 of 30 Madison shots in what was his 30th appearance of the season.

Madison's Jet Kwajah was the only player to record multiple points on the night. The Hamilton, Ontario native registered two assists.

Up next: Tri-City ends its two-game set at Madison on Saturday at LEGACY20 Arena. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.