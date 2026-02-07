Hawks Fall Friday in Fargo

Published on February 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Fargo Force scored four unanswered goals Friday at Scheels Arena, defeating the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-1 during the first of two weekend matchups.

Despite a steady opening period, the Hawks were held to one goal for the second time in three meetings between the teams. Fargo won 2-1 on November 22nd. Waterloo claimed the season series opener 5-1 on November 21st.

The Black Hawks recorded the only goal of Friday's first period 1:18 into the game. After getting the puck deep into the offensive zone, it came out of the right corner to Jackson Schneider in the high slot; the defenseman put his shot through traffic and past the glove of Ajay White.

The lead held until 6:05 of the second. Bryce Mattern received a spring pass on right wing, sling-shooting past a defender, through the circle, and across the top of the crease to tuck in a chance.

Then with four seconds left in the period, the Force took the lead on Graham Jones' goal. The puck landed on his stick at the Waterloo blue line; he took a few quick strides and put his chance in off the crossbar.

Fargo added two more in the third period. Waterloo's comeback chances were diminished when the Force added an insurance goal at 4:34. A quick change of possession in the neutral zone sent Kolin Sisson into the Hawks' zone; he connected with Stepan Cerny who slipped in a low attempt.

Mattern finished the scoring at 12:00, trailing a rush but capitalizing into an open side when Arseni Marchenko found him out of the right corner.

The Hawks had outshot Fargo 15-7 in the opening period, but put just 11 shots on goal the rest of the night. White made 25 saves for the win.

The Hawks and Force meet for the final time this season during a Saturday night rematch in North Dakota. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo 1 0 0 - 1

Fargo 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Schneider 3 (Deanovich, Lynch), 1:18. Penalties-Timm Wat (roughing), 9:39.

2nd Period-2, Fargo, Mattern 4 (Torr, Lindberg), 6:05. 3, Fargo, Jones 18 (Cullen, Lindberg), 19:56. Penalties-Sisson Fgo (high sticking dbl minor), 7:53; Timm Wat (high sticking dbl minor), 12:17.

3rd Period-4, Fargo, Cerny 1 (Sisson), 4:53. 5, Fargo, Mattern 5 (McNamara, Marchenko), 12:00. Penalties-Laliberte Wat (roughing), 7:52; McNamara Fgo (roughing), 7:52.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 15-5-6-26. Fargo 7-11-15-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 1; Fargo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Callaway 3-2-0-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Fargo, White 19-7-3-1 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-4,566







