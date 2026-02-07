Stars' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Friday

Published on February 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (20-18-4-1) had their comeback bid fall just short after being defeated in the shootout on Friday by the Youngstown Phantoms.

The Phantoms would strike first, just under four minutes into the game, taking the lead. It was the fourth straight period that Lincoln surrendered a goal in the first five minutes of a period. The score would remain 1-0 heading into the middle 20.

The second frame was all Youngstown, as they outshot the Stars 17-7 in the period, and put up two more goals in the frame. Lincoln would trail 3-0 heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Stars would storm back in the third, scoring three goals in the frame. Nate Pederson (Miami) Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State) and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) all scored in the frame. For Williams, it was his first in the USHL, and Pelletier would tie the game with less than 90 seconds to play.

The Stars outshot the Phantoms 6-0 in overtime, but were held scoreless and the game would head on to the shootout.

Youngstown would score twice in the skills competition, and Lincoln couldn't put one home, and fell 4-3.

The Stars are back in action again on Saturday night at 6:05 against the Phantoms.







