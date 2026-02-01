Stars Fall to Musketeers Saturday

Published on January 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Stars (20-18-4-0) fell to the Sioux City Musketeers at the Ice Box on Saturday night 4-2.

The Musketeers would strike first on the rush, taking an early lead. But the Stars would answer quickly with an Alex Pelletier (Boston College) tally from the circles, sending the game into the first intermission tied.

Sioux City would strike early again on another rush, taking the 2-1 lead early in the second period. With under a minute to play in the frame, Layne Loomer would collect a pass from Pelletier and score on the breakaway to tie the game at two heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Musketeers would strike again 65 seconds into the third, taking the lead. They would add an empty-netter late and take the game.

The Stars are back in action against the Youngstown Phantoms at the Ice Box on Friday, February 6th at 7:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.