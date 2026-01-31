Phantoms Add German Forward Boos

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - The Youngstown Phantoms have announced the addition of 2006-born right-handed forward Lenny Boos to the roster for the current season.

Boos arrives in Youngstown with a resumé that includes professional experience in Germany with Düsseldorfer EG, where he was exposed to a structured, detail-driven professional environment at an early age. Competing alongside older, physically mature players, Boos demonstrated a strong understanding of pace management, positioning, and situational play- traits that translate directly to the USHL game.

In addition to his professional background, Boos has represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship, gaining experience against elite peers in high-pressure international competition. At the tournament, he showed composure with the puck, strong reads away from it, and an ability to execute within structure, consistently making intelligent decisions in all three zones.

A right-shot forward who plays with pace and competitiveness, Boos is noted for his hockey IQ, processing speed, and ability to anticipate plays before they develop. He plays a mature game for his age, supports pucks effectively, manages details defensively, and brings a reliable presence in contested areas of the ice.

"Lenny has been exposed to pro habits and expectations at a young age," said Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins. "His time in Düsseldorf and his World Junior experience speak to his hockey sense, adaptability, and understanding of detail. He's a smart, competitive player who knows how to play the game the right way."

Boos' addition bolsters the Phantoms' forward group as the team continues through the current season, bringing in a player with professional experience, international pedigree, and a strong foundational hockey IQ.

The Phantoms continue their four-game road trip next weekend in Lincoln before returning home next weekend to start a three-in-three against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.







