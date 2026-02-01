Storm Produce Longest Winning Streak Since 2023 with 3-1 Defeat of Buccaneers on Saturday

Published on January 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm tallied three unanswered goals across the second and third periods to grow their winning streak to a season-high five games and defeat the Des Moines Buccaneers 3-1 on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

The Storm five-game winning streak is the team's longest since winning eight contests in a row between February 18-March 11, 2023.

Tri-City (20-17-5, 45 pts) also extended its point streak to a USHL active-best nine contests. Des Moines (14-18-7, 35 pts) snapped its season-high three-game winning streak.

Des Moines outshot Tri-City 12-4 in the first period, but no goals were scored.

The Buccaneers broke the ice at the 3:46 mark of the second. As Des Moines set up in its offensive zone, Ryland Randle released a shot from the top of the right circle that snuck top shelf beyond Tri-City netminder Owen Nelson.

The Storm tied the game with a rush goal late in the middle frame. Cooper Ernewein skated the puck to the left wing of the Des Moines zone, then fed a streaking Lincoln Hjelm in the middle of the ice. The Omaha commit tucked the puck past the pads of Des Moines goaltender Andrei Nikolayev for his third goal of the season and first tally since October 31.

Tri-City's game-winning goal came 3:20 into the third. As the Storm rushed into the Buccaneers' zone, Carson Pilgrim set up Oliver Ozogany with a quick feed from the right circle in front of the Des Moines net. Ozogany swiftly tapped the puck beyond Nikolayev for his seventh marker of the campaign. Pilgrim's primary assist extended his career-long point streak to ten games, which is longest active among USHL players.

Down a goal with approximately two minutes left, Des Moines pulled Nikolayev for an extra attacker.

The Storm found the vacant cage with just over a minute to go. Off a neutral ice faceoff win from Cam Springer, Brecken Smith dished the puck to Bode Laylin just inside the Tri-City blue line. The St. Thomas commit flung the puck down the rink and into Des Moines's cage for his second marker in as many games.

Nelson was outstanding in the Tri-City net, halting 29 of 30 Des Moines shots. The Hudson, Wisconsin native has posted a .942 save percentage over his past three starts.

Nikolayev shut down 14 of 16 Storm attempts.

Tri-City's Smith was the only skater to produce multiple points. The Ferris State commit has recorded 18 points (4-14-18) over his past 15 games.

Up next: Tri-City ends its three-game home weekend by closing the series with Des Moines on Sunday. Puckdrop is set for 3:05 pm CT.

Sunday is Scouting with the Storm Day presented by the Scouting America Mid-American Council. Tri-City will wear special scouting-themed uniforms during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game.

