Storm Begin Two-Game Set with Des Moines on Saturday Night in Kearney

Published on January 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm begin a two-game series with the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.

Tri-City (19-17-5, 43 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Defeated Sioux City 6-5 in overtime at home on Friday

Storm trailed 5-3 in final three minutes of regulation; Ashton Dahms and Brecken Smith goals evened game at 5-5, Bode Laylin power play overtime winner ended contest

Luca Jarvis, Paul Bloomer, Cam Springer also scored for Tri-City

Goaltender Michal Pradel halted 29 of 34 Musketeer shots to pick up his 13th win of the season

Was Tri-City's first overtime win since April 12, 2025 (3-2 home victory vs. Lincoln)

Team Notes:

On season-long eight-game point streak, which is currently the longest active among USHL teams

Four-game winning streak is tied for the longest active among USHL teams (Madison)

Season-high two games above .500

Record since January 1: 7-1-1

Last game without collecting at least one standings point: Friday, January 2 at Fargo (4-2 loss)

7-2-1 across last ten games (best record among Western Conference teams during stretch)

Scored five or more goals in three consecutive games for first time since January 11-January 18, 2025

Have won five consecutive road games, the longest active such streak among USHL teams

Penalty kill (85.2%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 11.95 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: on career-high nine-game point streak; streak is longest active among USHL players, five multi-point games and 14 total points (5-9-14) during current streak

Cam Springer: on career-high four-game goal streak; streak is longest active among USHL players

Paul Bloomer: on career-high three-game goal streak; streak is tied for second-longest active among USHL players

Brecken Smith: has recorded 16 points (4-12-16) over his past 14 appearances

Bode Laylin: five points (1-4-5) over his past four games; 24 points tie for ninth among USHL defenseman; all five goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for first among USHL defenseman

Mason Jenson: Five points (2-3-5) over his past five games

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders, 728 saves rank third, .917 save percentage is fourth, 2.51 goals against average is sixth

Oliver Ozogany: 75 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for third among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (12-17-29) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (10-14-24) and Bode Laylin (5-19-24) follow

Des Moines (14-17-7, 35 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Won season-high three straight games

Defeated Lincoln 4-3 in overtime at home on Friday

Friday: Trailed 3-1 in third period, came back to tie before end of regulation; Ryan Seelinger overtime goal sealed game

Friday: Owen Tylec, Blake Zielinski, Ryland Randle also scored

Friday: Goaltender Alan Lendak stopped 14 of 17 Lincoln shots to pick up his fourth win with Des Moines on the season

Ryan Seelinger (21-24-45) leads team and places eighth among all USHL skaters in points, Blake Zielinski (13-16-29) follows

Season series: Saturday is the fifth of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Des Moines. The Storm are 1-2-1 against the Buccaneers this year. Tri-City was victorious in the teams' previous meeting (4-3) on December 27 at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Des Moines took the teams' lone meeting at Viaero Center (5-0) on October 12.







