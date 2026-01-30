Tri-City Begins Three-Game Home Weekend with Big Matchup against Sioux City on Friday Night

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm begin a three-game home weekend with a big matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Tri-City is 7-2-1 across its last ten games, a record that places second-best in the USHL Western Conference during the stretch. Sioux City owns the best record among Western Conference teams over its past ten games at 7-1-2.

Kid's tickets are $5.00 with the purchase of an adult ticket on Friday courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Tri-City (18-17-5, 41 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Swept Waterloo in two-game road series last weekend; defeated Black Hawks 5-3 Friday, 5-2 Saturday

Saturday: Mason Jenson, Paul Bloomer, Cam Springer, Connor Brown, Carson Pilgrim tallied Storm goals

Saturday: Owen Nelson earned fifth win of season in net, stopping 23 of 25 Black Hawk shots

Saturday: Storm power play went 2-for-4; Tri-City outshot Waterloo 33-25

Team Notes:

On season-long seven-game point streak, which is currently the longest active among USHL teams

Three-game winning streak is tied for the longest active among USHL teams (Madison)

Record is above .500 for first time since November 1 (7-6-2)

Record since January 1: 6-1-1

Last game without collecting at least one standings point: Friday, January 2 at Fargo (4-2 loss)

7-2-1 across last ten games (second best record among Western Conference teams during stretch - Sioux City)

Scored five or more goals in back-to-back games for first time this season

Have won five consecutive road games, the longest active such streak among USHL teams

Penalty kill (85.2%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 12.25 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: on career-high eight-game point streak; streak is longest active among USHL players, four multi-point games and 12 total points (5-7-12) during current streak

Cam Springer: on career-high three-game goal streak; streak is tied for longest active among USHL players

Brecken Smith: has recorded 15 points (3-12-15) over his past 13 appearances

Connor Brown: Put up one goal and one assist in each game at Waterloo to register back-to-back multi-point games for first time this season; Florida native saw 168 career games of action in a Black Hawk uniform between 2021-2024

Mason Jenson: Five points (2-3-5) over his past four games

Bode Laylin: 21 points tie for tenth among USHL defenseman; all four goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for third among USHL defenseman

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders, 699 saves rank third, .920 save percentage is fourth, 2.42 goals against average is fifth

Oliver Ozogany: 75 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for third among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (12-15-27) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (9-14-23) follows

Sioux City (21-17-3, 45 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Won four of past six games; 6-1-2 record since January 1

Dropped 3-2 home game versus Lincoln on Friday in shootout; defeated Starts 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at home

Sunday: was down 2-1 in final minute of regulation; tied game with 12 seconds remaining in third on a Dallas Vieau goal, used Kyle O'Leary tally in overtime to win contest

Sunday: Goaltender Ryder Shea halted 19 of 21 Lincoln shots in what became his eighth win of the year

Luke Garry (18-28-46) leads team in scoring and ranks fifth among all USHL skaters in points; Trey Jefferis (22-18-40), William Tomko (17-23-40), and Shayne Gould (10-30-40) follow, each are tied for tenth among USHL skaters in points

Season series: Friday is the fifth of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Sioux City. The teams have split the first four matchups of the year. Sioux City defeated Tri-City 5-1 in the squads' previous meeting on December 31 at Tyson Events Center. The Storm are 1-0-1 against the Musketeers at Viaero Center this season.







