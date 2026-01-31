Laylin's Overtime Winner Caps off Rousing Storm Comeback, Tri-City Knocks off Sioux City, 6-5, on Friday Night

KEARNEY, Neb. - After trailing 5-3 with less than three minutes left in regulation, the Tri-City Storm used Ashton Dahms and Brecken Smith goals to tie the game, then utilized a Bode Laylin power play tally in overtime to knock off the Sioux City Musketeers 6-5 on Friday night at Viaero Center.

Tri-City (19-17-5, 43 pts) grew its point streak to a USHL active-best eight games. Sioux City (21-17-4, 46 pts) extended its point streak to five contests.

Dahms made it a 5-4 matchup with his 12th goal of the year at the 17:11 mark of the third. On a rush toward the Musketeer net, Laylin fed Dahms in the right circle. The Sacred Heart commit then charged toward Sioux City goaltender Jack Fichthorn, tucking an in-tight shot home to finish the play.

Tri-City evened the contest just 18 seconds later. Laylin kept in a Sioux City clearing attempt at the right point of his offensive zone, then handed the puck to Carson Pilgrim in the slot. Pilgrim fed Smith in the left circle, who one-timed a shot beyond Fichthorn to close the scoring in regulation.

At the start of overtime, Sioux City center Kyle O'Leary was assessed a two-minute faceoff violation penalty. The Medfield, Massachusetts native illegally played the puck with his hand during the draw that began the extra frame. It didn't take long for the Storm to capitalize on the man advantage, the first for either team on the night.

With Tri-City firmly set up in its offensive zone, Pilgrim fed Laylin in the left circle. The St. Thomas commit delayed with the puck, then ripped a shot that bounced through traffic and past Fichthorn. All five of Laylin's goals this season have come on the power play, a mark that ties for the league-lead among USHL defenseman.

The remainder of regulation carried the same back-and-forth narrative.

The Musketeers broke the ice with a 3-on-1 rush goal at the 2:17 mark of the opening period. From the right wing, Kyle O'Leary fed Dallas Potter in the slot. Potter slipped a feed to the left post and Christian Lyons, who tipped the puck beyond Storm netminder Michal Pradel to finish the play which produced his first career USHL goal.

Tri-City answered near the halfway mark of the opening period. Off a feed from Noah LaPointe, Luca Jarvis one-timed a shot near the top of the left circle that snuck its way past Fichthorn. Jarvis's shot bounced off Sioux City defender Mason Stenger in front, then entered the top right corner of the net.

Sioux City gained a 2-1 lead 1:45 into the second. After Pradel stopped a shot from the right circle with his pads, Willam Tomko grabbed a rebound near the right post and skated around the back of the net. The Venetia, Pennsylvania native completed a wraparound goal by stuffing the puck beyond Pradel's outstretched right pad for his 18th marker of the campaign.

Tri-City evened the game at 2-2 about five minutes later. Paul Bloomer retrieved a loose puck at center ice, then marched with speed down the right wing of the Storm offensive zone. The Chicago native released a shot in the right circle that moved through Fichthorn's five-hole for his eighth goal of the year.

The Storm earned their first lead of the night 48 seconds later. In the midst of a Tri-City offensive zone possession, Cam Springer released a shot from the right faceoff dot that popped over the outstretched right pad of Fichthorn. The Sioux City netminder was screened heavily by a defender or two in front. Springer's tally extended his goal streak to four games, the longest active among all USHL players.

Sioux City tied it at 3-3 with about five minutes left in the second. Off a pass from Pavel Martinu, Dallas Vieau ripped a shot from the left circle that hopped over Pradel's right shoulder and into the top corner of the cage. The former Storm player has now collected a career-high 15 goals on the campaign.

The Musketeers re-gained their lead at the 6:24 mark of the third. Darik Olson sent a shot past Pradel from the top of the left circle after catching a nifty right corner feed from Trey Jefferis.

The lead doubled to 5-3 with exactly five minutes left in regulation. O'Leary grabbed a turned-over puck at the Storm blue line, then carried down the right wing toward the Tri-City net. As he approached Pradel, the Yale commit released a shot past the goaltender's glove side for his 11th tally of the season.

Laylin (1-2-3) led all skaters with three points, tying his career high. Pilgrim (0-2-2) also registered multiple points in the game. The North Dakota commit extended his point-streak to a league active-best nine contests.

Pradel stopped 29 of 34 Musketeer shots to pick up his 13th victory of the campaign. Fichthorn, who halted 27 of 33 Storm attempts, suffered his second overtime loss of the year.

