Hawks Scrap for a Point

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks and Sioux Falls Stampede couldn't settle Friday's game at Young Arena in 65 minutes, although the visitors eventually skated away with a 4-3 shootout decision.

It was just the fourth overtime game involving Waterloo during 2025/26. The Hawks' only other shootout - which also finished 4-3 - was in the season-opener against the Muskegon Lumberjacks at the USHL Fall Classic on September 17th.

Thomas Zocco and JJ Monteiro scored on the first and third Sioux Falls shootout attempts respectively. Linards Feldbergs stopped Waterloo's two chances to bring the tie-breaker to a swift conclusion.

The Stampede had also pulled away to a 2-0 lead during the first four minutes of regulation, capitalizing on a pair of odd-man rushes. Logan Renkowski beat Dane Callaway from the left circle inside the opposite post at 2:21. Then at 3:55, Zocco scored from nearly the same spot, except targeting the short side. In both cases, the puck-carrier into the zone was also the goal-scorer.

Waterloo called their timeout and rallied in the next shift. After Hayden Russell gained the offensive blue line, he was able to slip the puck to Ty Mason. A cross-ice pass from Mason connected with Jackson Schneider, who moved in from the blue line and beat Feldbergs from just above the hashmark on the right side.

Then Travis Lefere tied it at 8:39. Coming up ice one-on-one on left wing, he leaned toward the boards but slipped the puck toward the middle, hopping past the defender before leaning into a shot he sent to the top corner.

While the rally was impressive, a successful five-minute penalty kill was crucial to keeping the game tied for the remainder of the period. Russell was called for the cross-checking major at 10:25.

Waterloo led for much of the second period, thanks to a flukey goal at 7:01. Feldbergs stopped Atte Vikla's shot from the deep slot but lost track of the puck. While trying to locate it, the netminder kicked it across the goal line off the heel of his skate.

The Hawks escaped another long Sioux Falls power play when Toby Carlson was called four a four-minute high-sticking penalty. Before the period ended however, Aiden Janz tied the game when the puck came to him as he was left alone between the circles 1.3 seconds before intermission.

The 3-3 score held for the third period and overtime. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 32-26.

The Hawks and Stampede face each other again Saturday at 6:35. It's National Hot Chocolate Day, and all fans in attendance will receive a free hot chocolate voucher from Kwik Star. Seats are available by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Sioux Falls 2 1 0 0 - 4

Waterloo 2 1 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Sioux Falls, Renkowski 25 (Mannausau), 2:21. 2, Sioux Falls, Zocco 14 (Monteiro, Sorensen), 3:55. 3, Waterloo, Schneider 2 (Mason, Russell), 4:16. 4, Waterloo, Lefere 6 (Vikla), 8:39. Penalties-Russell Wat (major-cross checking, game misconduct-cross checking), 10:25.

2nd Period-5, Waterloo, Vikla 3 (Merrick, Russell), 7:01. 6, Sioux Falls, Janz 6 (Schultz, Macrina), 19:58. Penalties-Carlson Wat (high sticking dbl minor), 14:09.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Viviano Wat (hooking), 4:57.

Shootout - Sioux Falls 2 (Zocco G, Macrina NG, Monteiro G), Waterloo 0 (Merrick NG, Viviano NG).

Shots on Goal-Sioux Falls 11-8-10-2-1-32. Waterloo 9-8-9-0-0-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux Falls 0 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 0.

Goalies-Sioux Falls, Feldbergs 20-9-1-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 3-0-0-1 (31 shots-28 saves).

A-2,429







