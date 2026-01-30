Fighting Five: Saints Host RoughRiders to Open Weekend

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-12-2-0, 52 pts) host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (19-12-2-4, 44 pts) on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Conference Clash

The Fighting Saints play two Eastern-Conference games this weekend, skating against the RoughRiders and the Gamblers.

Entering the weekend, third-place Dubuque sits four points behind second-place Green Bay and a single point ahead of fourth-place Muskegon.

2. Frank Files

Colin Frank recorded five points in three games last weekend for the Fighting Saints, including two goals to rank second on the team with 19.

Frank has 16 goals and 27 points over his last 21 games and the forward has 19 goals and 32 points overall. The assistant captain is tied for third on the team in points.

3. Fire First

The Fighting Saints have allowed the first goal in four-straight games entering the weekend after a stretch of scoring first in 12-straight. Still, the Saints hold a +24 goal differential in the opening period.

Dubuque has had success overall this season when scoring first. The Fighting Saints have a 19-5-1-0 record in 25 games when opening the scoring this season.

4. Bounce Back

The Fighting Saints dropped two-straight games after a Friday-night win against Sioux Falls and enter the weekend in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Following a six-game winning streak, Dubuque has dropped three of the last four. The first of those three losses came on the road in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 18.

5. Stable Stock

The home team has won all four matchups between the Saints and the RoughRiders, with Dubuque taking two December home games against the RoughRiders.

The RoughRiders have an 11-5-1-0 record at home this season, while managing a 7-7-1-3 record away from The Stable.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets are available here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







