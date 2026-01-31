Capitols Top Lancers in Weekend Opener

The Omaha Lancers dropped the first game of their two-game weekend series against the Madison Capitols, 5-2, on Friday night at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena.

Ryan Aaronson and Cam Caron both scored for Omaha (10-26-2-2), which scored first but could not overcome surrendering the next four goals. Madison (22-14-0-3) stretched its winning streak to four games in the first-of-two matchups between the two teams this weekend.

The Lancers opened up the scoring, striking with the game's first goal for only the second time in their last 10 games. Ryan Aaronson kept the puck on side on a clearing attempt near-boards side and then fired a shot that ricocheted off a couple of defenders and into the Capitols net, just inside the near post 2:29 into the game.

The Capitols guaranteed that they wouldn't enter the first intermission down as the Griva brothers helped them take a 2-1 lead into the locker room. Rihards Griva blasted a one-timer in from the top of the left circle at the 6:08 mark and then Gustavs Griva potted home a rebound at the base of the near circle at the 16:40 mark.

Max Rider extended Madison's lead with a redirection in front of the net off a Jet Kwajah shot 5:28 into the second period. Caleb Pittsley stretched the lead to three at the 10:01 mark.

Cam Caron helped break up the four-goal Capitols' run when he scored eight seconds after coming out of the penalty box. Caron was whistled for roughing at the 10:45 mark of the second but found the puck right on the tape of his stick off a clearing attempt at the end of the Lancer penalty kill. He carried the puck into the zone and roofed a backhander for his sixth goal of the season to cut the score to 4-2, Capitols.

Omaha nearly made it a one-goal game when Jack Stanius scored off his own rebound shortly after but the call was reversed upon a coach's challenge by the Capitols for goaltender interference and Madison ended the period up a pair.

Madison netted the game's only goal of the third period on Rider's second goal of the night at the 11:56 mark.

The Lancers' penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3 on the night.

Omaha faces Madison again at 7:05 on Saturday night.







