Stampede Win Shootout Thriller in Waterloo

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned two points against the Waterloo Black Hawks thanks to a shootout winner by JJ Monteiro. Logan Renkowski opened the scoring just 2:21 into the game, while Thomas Zocco and newcomer Aiden Janz also found the back of the net. Linards Feldbergs earned his 20th win of the season with a 23-save performance.

The Stampede started the first period hot after going 1-6-0-1 against the Black Hawks last season. Just 2:21 in, Logan Renkowski netted his 25th goal of the season with a quick wrist shot from the left faceoff dot after picking up the puck in the neutral zone. Noah Mannausau was credited with the assist.

A minute and 34 seconds later, the Herd took a 2-0 lead when Thomas Zocco scored from the low slot, beating Waterloo starting goaltender Dane Callaway on the stick side. The goal prompted the Black Hawks to call a timeout. The regroup worked, as Jackson Schneider scored on the next shift to swing momentum back to Waterloo.

Just four minutes later, the Black Hawks tied the game with a quick one-timer that slipped past Linards Feldbergs. At 10:25, Hayden Russell cross-checked Joey Macrina in the face, sending the Stampede to a five-minute power play as Russell received a game misconduct and headed to the locker room. Sioux Falls' power-play struggles continued, as they failed to capitalize and allowed Waterloo to maintain momentum. The teams remained tied after the Stampede outshot the Black Hawks 11-9 in the period.

Sioux Falls continued to struggle through much of the second period. At 7:01, Waterloo took its first lead of the night on a fluky goal when Feldbergs was unaware of his initial five-hole save and inadvertently kicked the puck into his own net. Seven minutes later, the Stampede drew a double minor after affiliate forward Isaac Davis took a high stick. Once again, Sioux Falls came up empty on the extended power play.

With less than two seconds remaining in the period, Stampede newcomer Aiden Janz scored his first goal in blue and gold. Left alone in front of the net, Janz fired a one-timer over the glove of Callaway. He was assisted by Schultz and Macrina as the game headed into the second intermission tied.

The action slowed in the third period, with neither team scoring or committing a penalty. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 10-9 in the frame.

Momentum shifted back to the Stampede in overtime after they won the opening faceoff and limited the Black Hawks to no shots on goal during the period.

In the shootout, Thomas Zocco scored for Sioux Falls, while Joey Macrina was stopped. JJ Monteiro then sealed the win by deking out Callaway and sliding the puck across the goal line. Feldbergs stayed steady between the pipes, stopping both Waterloo shooters.

Feldbergs finished the night with 23 saves, improving his record to 20-9-1-0 on the season. He now holds a .907 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average.

The Stampede and Black Hawks face off again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. The game will be available with a FloHockey subscription or on KELO Radio.







