Herd Take 5-4 Win over Musketeers in First of Three Games of the Weekend

Published on January 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned a 5-4 win over their I-29 rival, the Sioux City Musketeers, to open their three-in-three weekend. Alternate captain JJ Monteiro led the team with two goals, while goaltender Linards Feldbergs earned his 18th win of the season.

The Stampede came out strong as they looked to separate themselves at the top of the Western Conference. Just 1:47 into the game, alternate captain JJ Monteiro scored his ninth of the season off a smooth pass from Jake Prunty. Prunty faked out the Sioux City goaltender, leaving the right side wide open. Thomas Zocco earned the secondary assist on the play.

The game slowed as the Stampede looked to extend their lead. That opportunity came at 12:04 when Sioux City was called for the first penalty of the night, but the Herd were unable to capitalize. After the penalty expired, the Musketeers tied the game on a goal from Mason Stenger.

At 17:47, Sioux Falls retook the lead with a bar-down shot from Logan Renkowski in front of the net. The goal was his 24th of the season, with assists from Joe McGraw and Cooper Soller. The Stampede carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after outshooting the Musketeers 22-4.

The action picked up in the second period, beginning at 3:16 when Thomas Holtby and Sioux City's Ryan Poirier were both called for unsportsmanlike conduct, sending the teams to four-on-four hockey. Just 30 seconds later, the Stampede extended their lead to two goals when Ryder Betzold fired a one-timer from the low slot after receiving a slick pass through the slot from Zocco.

Less than two minutes later, Joey Macrina broke free on a breakaway after a stretch pass from Jack Brauti. Macrina deked the goaltender and tucked the puck under the pad to make it 4-1. Nineteen seconds after the goal, Sioux City was called for a cross-checking penalty, but the Herd once again came up empty on the power play.

Shortly after the penalty expired, the Musketeers scored to cut into the deficit. At 8:38, tensions boiled over when William Tomko cross-checked a member of the Herd in front of the benches. Defenseman Noah Mannausau dropped the gloves with Tomko, and both players received five-minute fighting majors and 10-minute misconducts. Following a review, Tomko was assessed an additional five-minute major, giving Sioux Falls a power play. However, the Herd were unable to convert, despite outshooting Sioux City 22-7 in the period.

The third period was marked by special teams play. At 2:38, the Stampede drew another major penalty, this time on a check from behind against Brock Schultz. The Herd again struggled to convert on the power play, but with just one minute remaining, JJ Monteiro netted his second goal of the night. Monteiro scored on a backhand shot that sent the goaltender's water bottle flying, with assists from Thomas Zocco and Jake Prunty.

At 7:35, Cooper Soller was called for slashing, and the Musketeers capitalized 1:22 into the power play. The goal put the Stampede on their heels late in the game. At 18:24, Sioux City pulled its goaltender, but Sioux Falls-and Feldbergs-held firm to secure the 5-4 victory.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made 12 saves to improve to 18-8-1-0 on the season. He now holds a .906 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average.

The Stampede and Musketeers face off again tomorrow for the Stampede's Ag Night, presented by CBS Bio Platforms.







