Storm Alumni Spotlight: January 2026

Happy New Year, Storm fans! As we work our way through the middle of the season, let's check in on a few familiar faces among the collegiate and professional ranks.

Ilia Morozov, Miami University (Storm years: 2024-2025)

Morozov raised several eyebrows this week when he ranked eighth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's newly-released midterm rankings. The ranking projects Morozov to be a first round pick in this summer's NHL Draft.

After putting up 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points across 59 games last year in a Storm uniform, Morozov moved on as a 17-year-old to play for Anthony Noreen at Miami University. Despite starting this season as the youngest player in college hockey, the forward has displayed collegiate ability well beyond his years. Morozov ties for third on the RedHawk roster in goals (7), and ties for fourth in points (14) through 22 appearances. The Moscow, Russia native's three power play goals pace the team.

Morozov, currently listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, is generally ranked among the top 35 prospects in hockey by many outlets and services. The left-shot player was tendered by Noreen (while he was the head coach at Tri-City) during 2023-2024 out of the Windy City Storm 15U AAA team. Morozov recorded 74 points in 49 matchups that year.

Miami is 12-8-2 overall this season and 3-7-2 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) play.

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held across Friday, June 26 (first round) and Saturday, June 27 (second through seventh rounds) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Adam Klapka, Calgary Flames (Storm years: 2020-2021)

The Prague, Czechia native has seen 44 games of NHL action this season, a career high. At the time of publication, Klapka had produced four goals and five assists for nine points with the Flames this year. Calgary is 19-22-4 through its first 45 matchups of the season.

Following six appearances with Calgary to begin his NHL career during 2023-2024, Klapka skated in 31 big league games during 2024-2025. He split time in each of those seasons with the Flames' American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. Last year in 31 games with the Flames, Klapka recorded six goals and four assists for ten points.

The forward competed in Czechia for one season following his final year with the Storm in 2020-2021. He debuted professionally in North America during the 2022-2023 campaign, producing 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points across 60 games with the Wranglers. Klapka additionally scored four goals in nine playoff matchups that season.

Klapka joined the Storm out of Czechia in mid-February of the 2019-2020 campaign, where he produced four points in eight games during the pandemic-shortened season. He returned to Kearney for 2020-2021, recording 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points across 49 matchups. Klapka's 73 penalty minutes led the team that year. He also registered two assists in three 2020-2021 Tri-City playoff games.

Ronnie Attard, Colorado Eagles (Storm years: 2016-2019)

The 26-year old has skated in 25 games this season with the Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Across those 25 appearances, Attard has put up two goals and nine assists for 11 points while logging 22 penalty minutes.

Initially a third round selection (#72 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Draft, Attard remained in the Flyers system until November 2024 when he was dealt in a minor league trade to Edmonton. The defenseman split time during 2024-2025 with Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia's AHL affiliate, and Bakersfield, Edmonton's AHL club. Attard put up 17 points in a combined 66 showings last season. On July 1, 2025, Attard signed a one-year contract with Colorado.

While a member of the Flyers organization, Attard saw considerable time at Lehigh Valley but also appeared in 29 NHL games during parts of three seasons (2021-2022, 2022-2023, 2023-2024). The right-shot player put up two goals and four assists for six points in a Philadelphia uniform across those 29 matchups

Right after his lengthy time in Kearney, Attard spent three years (2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022) at Western Michigan University, where he notched 27 goals and 45 assists for 72 points in 94 games. Attard served as an assistant captain with the Broncos his final year in 2021-2022.

The White Lake Township, Michigan native competed in three seasons with the Storm (2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019), where he amassed 41 goals and 43 assists for 84 points in 144 career games. Attard also logged 219 career penalty minutes. His best season in a Tri-City uniform came during 2018-2019 when Attard served as team captain and led the squad with 65 points. That point total was also first among all USHL defenseman during the campaign.

Seth Constance, Colorado College Tigers (Storm years: 2022-2024)

It's Constance's second year collegiately and first at Colorado College. Last season, the Northville, Michigan native competed in 36 games at Northeastern, logging one assist.

From a statistical standpoint, the move to Colorado Springs has been better for Constance, who's amassed one goal and five assists for six points across 22 games with the Tigers this year.

Colorado College is 9-10-3 overall and 3-6-3 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) play.

The defenseman spent two full years in Kearney (2022-2023, 2023-2024) after appearing in a pair of games during the 2021-2022 season. Constance put up 38 points and 54 penalty minutes in 121 career matchups with the Storm. His best campaign came during 2023-2024, when Constance notched career highs in goals (6), assists (16), and points (22). The right-shot player was +7 that year and contributed five assists in six Storm playoff appearances.

Constance came to Tri-City from the esteemed Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He put up 49 points in 58 games during his final season (2021-2022) there as a member of the academy's 18U AAA team.

