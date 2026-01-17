Two More Weekend Opportunities

The Madison Capitols blitzed the Waterloo Black Hawks with a four-goal first period, finishing on top 6-3 Friday at Bob Suter's Legacy 20 Arena.

The Hawks did not score until the final 10 minutes of the third, denying Brady Krey's shutout bid after more than 52 minutes. Krey finished with 19 saves.

The first Capitols goal of the night came exactly 60 seconds into the contest; Michael Tang tapped the puck into an open side after a takeaway by Will Dosan.

Past the midpoint of the period, Madison added two more in just over two minutes, starting at 11:49. Ville Vaarala jammed the puck under Michael Chambre's pad after an odd-man rush. Then at 13:56, Cooper Snee put a shot in off the crossbar as he came up left wing.

The final goal of the period came from Tang in the first shift of a power play. At 15:43, he rifled a chance into the net from just above the right faceoff dot.

Waterloo's first power play of the game led to Madison's fifth goal of the night. At 14:25 of the second period, the Capitols broke out of their own zone two-on-one, with Dosan electing to shoot rather than pass and hitting the net from the right wing side.

Waterloo was back on the power play when Adyn Merrick recorded the visitors' first goal at 12:51 of the third. Positioned between the circles, Merrick tipped Caleb Deanovich's try which originated from just inside the line.

Ryan Whiterabbit made it a three-goal deficit at 16:34. Striding up left wing on an odd-man rush, he beat Krey cleanly inside the opposite post.

Just 18 seconds later, Madison got the goal back. A turnover right in front of the Waterloo net, provided the opportunity for Chris Baird-Gajdos to stall the comeback.

Travis Lefere finished the scoring at 17:20, scooping in a try from close range to complete a back-and-forth passing sequence with Jakeb Lynch.

The Black Hawks' three-game weekend continues on Saturday in Cedar Rapids against the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m.

Waterloo 0 0 3 - 3

Madison 4 1 1 - 6

1st Period-1, Madison, Tang 6 (Dosan, Snee), 1:00. 2, Madison, Vaarala 5 (Griva), 11:49. 3, Madison, Snee 3 (Baird-Gajdos, Frey), 13:56. 4, Madison, Tang 7 (Geerdes, Rider), 15:43 (PP). Penalties-Russell Wat (hooking), 3:54; Schneider Wat (hooking), 15:22.

2nd Period-5, Madison, Dosan 5 (Pittsley), 14:25 (SH). Penalties-Snee Mad (tripping), 13:10; Deakos Wat (kneeing), 19:44; Buckberger Mad (cross checking), 19:44.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Merrick 9 (Deanovich, Treharne), 12:51 (PP). 7, Waterloo, Whiterabbit 4 (Deakos, Russell), 16:34. 8, Madison, Baird-Gajdos 3 16:52. 9, Waterloo, Lefere 4 (Lynch), 17:20. Penalties-Laliberte Wat (roughing), 8:47; Snee Mad (major-head contact, game misconduct-head contact), 8:47.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 9-5-8-22. Madison 16-10-8-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 3; Madison 1 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Chambre 3-7-0-0 (13 shots-10 saves); Lachat 5-10-1-1 (21 shots-18 saves). Madison, Krey 2-3-0-0 (22 shots-19 saves).

A-2,098







