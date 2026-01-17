Stars' Comeback Bit Comes up Short

Published on January 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







FARGO, ND- The Lincoln Stars (18-15-2-0) fell in overtime to the Fargo Force on Friday night at SCHEELS Arena.

The Stars would strike first, with Jackson Rudh (St.Cloud State) ripping a puck through a screen in front to give the Stars the early lead. Fargo's Eero Butella would respond seven minutes later to knot the game at one heading into the first intermission. Stars netminder Will Prowse (Princeton) would leave the game late in the first, and Charles Menard (Augustana) would play the rest of the game.

The Force would strike first in the second, but Lincoln would answer right back with a tally from John Hirschfeld (Vermont) to tie things up at two. Fargo would respond with two goals in under a minute to take a 4-2 lead, but a late tally by the Stars' Will Kortan would make it a one-goal game heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Stars would tie it up immediately in the third, with Alex Pelletier (Boston College) putting home his 31st goal of the season on a perfect set-up by Layne Loomer. The Force would take the lead just one minute later to make it 5-4. Lincoln would pull their goaltender for the extra-attacker late in the third, leading to Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) tying the game up at five, and sending the game into overtime.

The extra frame was back-and-forth, but after a collision in the Stars net, Fargo would put home the game-winning goal. Lincoln got a point in the overtime finish.

The Stars are back in action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in Fargo against the Force.







