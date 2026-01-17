Lancers Fall Late in Overtime to Buccaneers

Published on January 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Des Moines Buccaneers scored with seven seconds left in overtime to defeat the Omaha Lancers, 4-3, on Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Adam Israilov scored twice and Kole Hyles recorded 3 points with a goal and a pair of assists. Omaha (10-23-2-2) held three different leads and a 3-2 advantage after the second period but could not hold on, suffering just its third loss in eight occasions when up after 40 minutes.

The Lancers wrap up the weekend Saturday night against the Tri-City Storm at home. It's Down Syndrome Awareness Night and the Lancers will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.