Bucs Take 4-3 Win over Lancers in OT Thriller

Published on January 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Ralston, Neb. - Forward Ryan Seelinger propelled the Des Moines Buccaneers (11-16-3-4) over the Omaha Lancers (10-23-2-2) in a 4-3 overtime win Friday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Seelinger tallied the game-winning goal with just seven seconds remaining in the extra period and extended to an eleven-game point streak, also tallying an assist on the night. Des Moines goalie Alan Lendak (7-8-0-0) backstopped the win with 24 saves, while Lancers goalie Nils Roberts Maurins (3-10-1-2) suffered the loss with 32 saves. The Bucs host the Dubuque Fighting Saints for a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup tomorrow, Jan. 17, at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex at 6:05 p.m.

After a scoreless first period, Lancers leading scorer Kole Hyles netted an unassisted breakaway goal 5:14 into the middle frame to bring Omaha ahead 1-0. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski responded with his first goal of the night, sending a one-time shot from the left-wing circle top shelf to tie the match 1-1. Forward Riley Zupfer and defenseman Nick Koering each had a hand in Zielinski's 10th goal on the season at 8:21. Omaha's Adam Israilov's one-time shot from the right-wing circle on the power play restored the Lancers lead at 2-1 at 9:48. Bucs forward Joey Argentina found the back of the net at 15:13 to even the contest once more at 2-2. Argentina's shot off a pass from forward Henry Major tallied his fifth goal on the season. Israilov responded with his second on the night just 12 seconds later to show Omaha ahead 3-2.

Zielinski netted the lone goal of the final frame and his second on the night just 1:15 into the period. His shot from the point flew past Omaha defenders on the power play to send the match into overtime at 3-3. Zupfer and Seelinger assisted in Zielinski's 11th goal of the season.

At 4:53 of the extra period, Seelinger's wrist-shot from the right-wing circle found its way past Roberts Maurins, ending the matching and giving the Bucs the 4-3 win. Defenseman Keaton Orrey and Major had a hand in Seelinger's 18th goal of the season.

The Bucs return home Saturday, Jan. 17, to host a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs will become the Des Moines 6 7s, sporting specialty jerseys for a night full of internet-themed fun! It is also Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages and a post-game skate with the players presented by Prairie Meadows. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets here.

