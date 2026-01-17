Final Minute Sinks Phantoms

Published on January 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms forward Michael Burchill reacts after a goal

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - The Youngstown Phantoms (25-7-2-1, 53pts) failed to generate any offense for much of the game as they fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks 3-1 Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

Youngstown opened the scoring at 9:26 of the first period, generating their only marker of the game. Alexander Svitov stripped a Lumberjack of the puck at the Muskegon blue line, walked to the left circle, and fired a wrister past Carl Axelsson for his first USHL goal. The Lumberjacks tied the game at 14:15, Jake Stuart tipping home his fourth of the year to finish off a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play for Muskegon.

The game stayed tied 1-1 until the final minute of the third period. Youngstown lost a defensive zone faceoff, leading to a Muskegon shot from the right point. Owen Lepak stopped the initial effort, but the rebound came off his right pad to Viktor Norringer in the left circle. Norringer quickly fired to the twine, giving Muskegon a 2-1 lead with 42.8 left in regulation. Muskegon won the ensuing faceoff and worked the puck deep into the Youngstown end, quickly finding Chuck Blanchard in front with 29.7 left in the game to cap off the scoring.

Axelsson stopped 13 of the 14 shots he saw, earning his league-leading 18th win of the season. Lepak made several stellar saves during the game and stopped 28 of 31, but ended up taking the hard-luck loss.

Youngstown and Muskegon will continue their 3-in-3 matchup tomorrow night and Sunday in Muskegon with puck drops coming at 6:10pm and 3:05pm respectively.

By The Numbers

Shots - 14

Saves - 28

Power Play - 0/2

Penalty Kill - 3/3

Goals - Svitov

Assists - None

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/12721

Youngstown Phantoms forward Michael Burchill reacts after a goal

