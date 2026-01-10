Phantoms Outlast Des Moines, Win 4-3

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms' Ryan Rucinski and teammates celebrate on game noght(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - Jack Hextall 's goal with 3:23 remaining in regulation broke a 3-3 tie, lifting the Youngstown Phantoms (23-7-2-1, 49pts) to a 4-3 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday night at the Covelli Centre. The win was the 500th regular season win in Phantoms' history.

"It was a great win, the crowd was awesome, but that was super uncharacteristic of how we play hockey," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Mental mistakes, our coverages weren't great. Just some mental mistakes around the locker room. Good teams find a way to win, no question, but we have a lot left in the tank after that one."

After a scoreless first period, Des Moines appeared to score a goal at 8:47 off the stick of Jason Davenport, but after a video review, it was determined that Cade de St. Hubert had scored at 6:18, so the clock was reset to 13:42 and the Buccaneers had a 1-0 lead. Cal Huston appeared to have scored for Youngstown at 8:36, but Des Moines challenged the goal and had it overturned on replay for a Phantom player being in the blue paint. Youngstown used the anger from the incorrect ruling on the replay and turned it into a goal just over a minute later when Cooper Simpson whipped a shot past Alan Lendak (22 saves) from below the right dot to tie the game at 1-1. Des Moines thought they went back in front at 12:56, but a puck into the net was waved off due to contact on Tobias Trejbal (23 saves) by a Des Moines skater. Youngstown cashed in on a late power play to grab a 2-1 lead just before intermission when Simpson fired home the rebound of a blocked shot for his team-leading 19th goal of the season.

The Bucs answered back towards the middle of the third period when Jakub Dubravik blasted a one-timer from the blue line past Trejbal at 7:41, tying things up again. Jakub Heš put Youngstown back in front at 10:25, finishing off a pretty pass from Malachi McKinnon. Des Moines tied it up just 18 seconds later however, with Ryan Seelinger tipping home a centering feed from Ryland Randle. Just under six minutes later, Hextall put home the game winner, slipping a one-timer off the heel of his stick and just under a diving Lendak to put Youngstown ahead. The Phantoms went to the penalty kill almost immediately off the ensuing faceoff, but the Youngstown PK killed off their twenty second-straight penalty to help secure the victory.

In the game, Jack Willson played his 175th game as a member of the Youngstown Phantoms, surpassing Kyle Connor 's mark of 174, which was finalized in 2015. "It's been an unbelievable ride. I'm so thankful for this organization," said Willson. "This organization has given me so much, so many memories. It's been able to let me grow as a man, all thanks to them."

Youngstown and Des Moines will wrap up their season series Saturday at the Covelli Centre with puck drop scheduled for 6:05pm eastern.

By The Numbers

Shots - 26

Saves - 23

Power Play - 1/5

Penalty Kill - 4/4

Goals - Heš, Hextall, Simpson (2)

Assists - Hextall, Jardine, McKinnon, Murphy, Rucinski, Teply, Willson

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/12704

