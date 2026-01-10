Fighting Five: Saints Host U17s to Finish Series

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (22-9-2-0, 46 pts) host the USA NTDP U17s (2-16-2-0, 6 pts) to finish a two-game series on Saturday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Top Tier

The Fighting Saints' first line followed an eight-point performance in last Saturday's win with 10 more points in Friday's win over the U17s.

Colin Frank scored his first-career USHL hat trick, while Michael Barron set a career mark with four assists. Charlie Arend anchored the line at center with a goal and two assists.

2. Birthday Bash

Saturday is Arend's 20th birthday as the Saints' third-year forward and alternate captain will play in his 143rd career contest.

The Wilmette, Illinois native has six points over his last two games and has 27 over 33 games this season. Arend recently announced his Division-I commitment to Cornell University.

3. Rising Ranks

Barron's four assists on Friday shot him to the top of the league leaderboard with 30 helpers on the season. The four points also brought the forward within three points of fourth all-time on the Fighting Saints scoring list behind Connor Kurth.

Barron has five goals and 19 points over a career-best nine-game point streak. In total, Barron has nine goals and 30 assists to lead the team with 39 points.

4. Saints Streaks

Dubuque continued a trio of team streaks in Friday's win, extending a win streak to four games. The Fighting Saints opened the scoring in the 8-1 win, the 10th-straight game in which Dubuque scored the opening goal.

The Saints also extended a scoring streak on the power play to nine games, scoring the 12th power-play goal during that stretch.

5. Stars and Stripes

The U17s scored a power-play goal in Friday's game, their 16th in the USHL this season. Nolan Fitzhenry scored his team-leading eighth in the USHL as the team scored a power-play goal for the sixth-straight USHL contest.

The U17s launched 33 shots on goal in Friday's game, more than 10 above the team's average over their first 19 USHL games this season.

Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







