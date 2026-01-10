Herd Cut Down Jacks in 7-4 Win

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned a 7-4 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks after a dominant second period. Five members of the Herd had multi-point nights, including Brock Schultz, who earned two power-play tallies. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs once again proved to be a strong asset for the Herd, making 42 saves.

The first period demonstrated the evenly matched nature of these two teams. The first half saw only one stoppage, with both teams getting offensive-zone time. Stampede goaltender Linards Feldbergs made a couple of key stops to keep the Lumberjacks off the board. The action picked up at 11:49, when a slew of penalties gave both teams power-play opportunities. Muskegon took the first penalty of the night on a tripping call. Just 41 seconds later, Stampede forward Logan Renkowski was sent to the box for high-sticking, putting the game at 4-on-4. The penalties weren't over yet, though. At 13:19, Muskegon's Viktor Norringer was called for a high stick. Neither team took advantage on the power plays, but the Stampede found the back of the net 17 minutes in. Logan Renkowski netted the goal with a shot from the low slot that went bar down. Jake Prunty sent the original shot toward the net, and Cooper Soller and Renkowski cleaned up the rebound. With just 12 seconds remaining in the period, JJ Monteiro added another goal for the Herd. Monteiro scored by tipping in an Anthony Bongo shot. After outshooting the Lumberjacks 19-12, the Herd took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Herd picked it up in the second after a rocky start. Just 3:37 in, defenseman Matthew Grimes was called for holding to give the Lumberjacks a power play, and they took advantage. Fifty-seven seconds into the power play, Lumberjacks forward Chuck Blanchard scored the team's first goal of the night. Sioux Falls came back with even more fight, though. At 8:43, Ryder Betzold scored his seventh of the season with a rocket from the slot. Logan Renkowski was credited with an assist on the goal. A few minutes later, the Stampede drew another penalty and converted on the man advantage. Brock Schultz scored with a quick shot right in front of the net after a tic-tac-toe play involving Joey Macrina and Thomas Zocco. Forty-nine seconds later, the Stampede added another tally when a saucer pass up to Cooper Soller left him on a breakaway. Soller tucked the puck under Axelsson's left pad to give the Herd a 5-1 advantage. Following the goal, Muskegon pulled goaltender Carl Axelsson and inserted William Keane. By the end of the period, the Stampede and Jacks both had 15 shots on goal.

The Stampede looked to continue their hot play at the start of the third period, but the tide quickly turned toward the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Herd drew another penalty a little over a minute into the period, and forward Brock Schultz took advantage once again. This time, he knocked in a Joey Macrina shot that put the Muskegon goaltender out of position. The momentum shifted toward the Jacks after the goal, though. Two-and-a-half minutes later, hometown kid Carter Sanderson earned an unassisted goal. Before the halfway mark of the period, Muskegon added two more tallies, putting the Stampede on their heels. The Herd sealed the game with an empty-net goal from Cooper Soller. The Herd now has a four-game point streak.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs moves to 17-7-1-0 on the season with a 42-save performance tonight. He maintains a .911 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average.

With a Fargo loss to the Green Bay Gamblers, the Stampede now have a six-point advantage in the Western Conference standings.

The Sioux Falls Stampede will look to complete the weekend sweep tomorrow night for their first-ever First Responders Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the puck drops at 6:05 p.m., following a special pregame ceremony to recognize local first responders.







