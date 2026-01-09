Bucs Complete Trade with Chicago, Acquire Major

Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Chicago Steel, acquiring 2007-born forward Henry Major.

Trade Details:

Des Moines receives Chicago receives

Henry Major, F, 2007

2026 Phase II 2nd (SF)

2026 Phase II 4th (CHI)

2026 Phase II 6th (DM) Ryland Rooney, F, 2009

Major is a 2007-born defenseman out of Skaneateles, N.Y., in his second season with the Steel. Prior to competing in the USHL, Major played for the Bishop Kearney Selects, tallying 106P (49G, 57A) in 58GP. So far this year, Major has netted 6G and notched 6A in 31GP.

"Getting a player like Henry Major was important for us in this deal," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "We feel Major fits our style of play well, and we look forward to working with him as he develops into a high-impact player in the USHL."







