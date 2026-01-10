Henriquez Stops 34 Shots in 5-1 Win over Fargo

GREEN BAY, WI - Goaltender Leo Henriquez stopped 34 shots to lead the Green Bay Gamblers to a 5-1 victory over the Fargo Force Friday night at the Resch Center for Bud Night.

Fargo, which outshot the Gamblers 35-31, opened the scoring just over nine minutes into the contest with a goal from Eero Butella, but Green Bay responded by scoring five straight to secure the win. Green Bay defenseman Nate Bienstock tallied his second goal of the season off a Gavin Katz assist to tie the game before Nick Knutson gathered a pass from Cruz Martin and sent it past Force goaltender Ajay White to give the Gamblers the lead at the first intermission.

Green Bay forward Elliot Gulley increased the Gamblers lead 30 seconds into the second period courtesy of assists from Sam Harris and David Rozsíval, while Landon Hafele reached the scoresheet after he was tripped and slid into the Fargo net with the puck midway through the frame. Rozsíval totaled his 14th goal of the season with under five minutes to play in the third period to ice back-to-back wins for Green Bay.

The Gamblers will be back in action at the Resch Center on Saturday afternoon when Green Bay once again takes on the Fargo Force at 3:05 p.m. for Family Night and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night.







