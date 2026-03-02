Brady O'Malley Named the USHL Defenseman of the Week

Published on March 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The United States Hockey League announced today that Green Bay Gamblers defenseman Brady O'Malley has been named USHL Defenseman of the Week following a consistent three game performance this past weekend.

O'Malley recorded three points (3 assists) while posting a +3 rating across the weekend slate, helping anchor the Gamblers' blue line during a critical stretch of the season.

Now in his third season with Green Bay, O'Malley has developed into one of the most reliable and consistent presences on the back end. His veteran leadership and steady play have made him a key figure both on the ice and in the locker room, where he serves as a role model for the organization's younger players.

Through 162 career games with the Gamblers, O'Malley currently ranks third in franchise history in games played.

Among league defensemen, O'Malley continues to stand out statistically as well. He is currently tied with two other blueliners for the second highest plus-minus rating in the USHL at +20.







