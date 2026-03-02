Nörringer, O'Malley, Feldbergs Named Players of the Week

Published on March 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Viktor Nörringer, Brady O'Malley, and Linards Feldbergs have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, March 1.

Viktor Nörringer, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks

NCAA Commitment: Boston University

NHL Rights: Nashville Predators

Led USHL skaters in scoring with seven points on four goals and three assists. He has 11 points in his last six games.

Scored two goals and had two assists in Muskegon's 5-3 win against Omaha on Saturday, then had two goals and one assist in its 5-1 victory on Sunday. He scored the game-winner in both games and combined for 19 shots.

Finished the week with 22 shots and a +4 rating.

Brady O'Malley, D, Green Bay Gamblers

Registered a pair of assists in Green Bay's 5-3 win against Youngstown on Saturday after the Gamblers lost to the Phantoms in a shootout on Friday.

Registered an assist in Green Bay's 6-2 win against Madison.

Finished with two shots and a +3 rating.

Linards Feldbergs, G, Sioux Falls Stampede

NCAA Commitment: Merrimack College

Posted a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Lincoln on Thursday. The shutout marked his second of the season.

Made 25 saves on 26 shots in Sioux Falls' 3-1 win against the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Led USHL goalies with two or more games played with a 0.50 goals against average and a .983 save percentage, and joined Ryan Cameron of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders as the lone goalies with two wins.







