Tri-City Forward Connor Brown Commits to Alaska Anchorage

Published on March 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Connor Brown has committed to the University of Alaska Anchorage, a Division I program located in Anchorage, Alaska.

Brown is the 15th member of Tri-City's roster to announce a Division I commitment and first to Alaska Anchorage.

Currently in his first year with the Storm, Brown has registered seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points across 51 games. The Estero, Florida native is one of three Tri-City players (Cam Springer, Brecken Smith) to have competed in all 51 Storm regular season games during 2025-2026.

Last season, Brown was a member of the Division I national-championship winning team at Western Michigan University, but did not appear in game action.

Prior to attending Western Michigan, the right-shot player spent three seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks (2021-2022, 2022-2023, 2023-2024), where he put up 21 goals and 42 assists for 63 points in 168 career games. Brown also registered six goals in nine Black Hawk playoff appearances. His best offensive campaign in Waterloo came during 2021-2022, when Brown recorded 24 points, tying for fifth-most on the roster.

Nine former Alaska Anchorage players have gone on to play in the NHL. Established in 1954, the university enrolls approximately 11,000 students.







