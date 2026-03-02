Lancers Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Fall to Lumberjacks

Published on March 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers came back from a two-goal deficit but fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, 5-2, on Sunday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Omaha (11-35-2-2) erased three different deficits over the weekend but again could not earn the victory. The Lancers trailed 2-0 after the first period but scored twice less than a minute apart midway through the second period.

Viktor Norringer scored twice for the second straight day to lead Muskegon (32-18-0-1). Each of the Lumberjacks' first three goals came with less than three minutes to go in the first two periods.

Ty Bergeron put the Lumberjacks up 1-0 for a second straight day, this time late in the opening frame. He intercepted a pass to the front of the Lancers' net and fired the puck in for his fifth goal of the season.

Danny Klaers also scored from in front of the Omaha net when Drew Stewart outwaited the defense and found Klaers alone atop the crease at the 19:27 mark of the first.

Artem Prima and Adam Israilov scored 47 seconds apart to help Omaha tie the game. The Lumberjacks iced the puck after a lengthy offensive zone possession but the Lancers struck on the ensuing faceoff. Hudson Kowalchuk's wrist shot from the blue line was redirected by Prima at the 10:32 mark for his second goal in five games as a Lancer. Israilov picked up a redirection goal of his own off Yegor Kim's shot from the right point at the 11:19 mark.

Norringer continued his huge weekend with his third and fourth goals over the last two days, scoring from the high slot at the 18:39 mark with another perfectly-placed wrist shot to put the Lumberjacks up, 3-2. He added a power-play goal on a one-timer from the far circle at the 5:22 mark of the third to cap the scoring. Carter Sanderson tallied Muskegon's other goal in between Norringer's strikes at 1:37 of the third.

The Lancers are on the road for their next four games, beginning next Friday and Saturday with a pair of games at Fargo. Omaha's next home game is Mar. 15 vs. Lincoln for Mental Health Awareness Night. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.