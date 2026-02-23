Lancers Blank Black Hawks

The Omaha Lancers earned their third shutout win of the season with a 3-0 triumph over the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Nils Maurins stopped all 28 shots to record his third shutout of the season, tied for the second-most in the USHL. Maurins has been between the pipes for all three Lancers shutout wins this season.

Omaha (11-32-2-2) came out firing, recording 24 shots in the first period, a new high for any period this season. Though it did not result in any first-period scoring, that total surpassed their previous high of 17, twice before achieved and first against Waterloo (12-30-2-2) in the first period Dec. 5.

The Lancers may not have broken through on a barrage of opportunities in the opening frame, but broke the ice with their first shot of the second period. Kole Hyles scored on a cross-crease pass from Ferry Netusil for the eventual game-winner, 21 seconds into the second period. That tally marked Hyles' team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Omaha's second goal wasn't drawn up as pretty but still resulted in a goal. Tanner Morgan one-timed a pass from Adam Israilov and the shot from the left circle found its way through thanks to a redirection from Artem Prima just in front of Morgan. Prima leaped in the air to try and avoid making contact with the puck but changed the trajectory of Morgan's shot to earn his first goal in his second game as a Lancer at the 6:13 mark of the third.

Netusil scored an empty-net goal with nine seconds remaining in the game for his second goal as a Lancer and sixth of the season.

Maurins stood strong in the final two periods when the Lancers were outshot, 20-14. Omaha outshot Waterloo, 38-28, overall.

