Pelletier, Olson, Lendak Named Players of the Week

Alex Pelletier, Darik Olson, and Alan Lendak have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Feb. 16, and Sunday, Feb. 22.

Alex Pelletier, F, Lincoln Stars

NCAA Commitment: Boston College

Tied for the scoring lead among USHL skaters with three goals and three assists.

Recorded an assist in Lincoln's 4-1 loss to Des Moines on Tuesday.

Notched his third hat trick of the season, the game-winning goal, and one assist in Lincoln's 4-2 win against the Force on Friday, then added a helper and the shootout-winning goal in the Stars' 4-3 win on Saturday vs. Fargo.

Darik Olson, D, Sioux City Musketeers

Scored three times in Sioux City's sweep at Muskegon.

Scored once in the Musketeers' 4-3 win against the Lumberjacks on Friday and twice in Sioux City's 6-5 victory against Muskegon on Saturday. His second goal on Saturday stood as the game-winner.

Finished with four shots and a +3 rating.

Alan Lendak, G, Des Moines Buccaneers

Made 15 saves in a 4-1 win against Lincoln on Tuesday.

Recorded 33 stops in a 1-0 win at Madison, marking his second shutout of the season and first with the Buccaneers.

Led USHL goalies with two or more games played with a 0.50 goals against average and a .980 save percentage.







