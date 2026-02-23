Hafele Delivers Big on the Road for the Gamblers

Landon Hafele has always prioritized his relationships with his teammates, whether it be traveling around the U.S. for his Alaskan AAA squad or playing on the top line as a left wing for the Green Bay Gamblers.

Hafele said that relationships are a big part of the hockey culture where he grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska.

"There's not a lot of competitive teams," he said. "So, there's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of driving or flying into the (mainland) states for tournaments. But you do kind of get closer to the guys that you're competing with because there's a very small amount of guys."

Hafele said that the same sentiments are shared in Green Bay, where the squad is always spending time together on and off the ice.

"I haven't been on a team that's been as close as this group," he said. "Everyone loves everybody."

Before being drafted by the Gamblers with the first overall pick in the 2025 USHL Phase II Entry Draft, the 6-foot forward played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program alongside future Green Bay teammates Joey Slavick and Mace'o Phillips from 2023-25. Hafele totaled 21 points through all competitions with the under-17 squad to help the U.S. earn a silver medal at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

With the under-18 U.S. NTDP, Hafele found more individual success by recording 31 total points from all competitions, including seven goals and five assists in the USHL.

Hafele's play for Team USA caught the attention of Green Bay, which looked to quickly integrate him into the locker room after he was drafted. Former Gamblers forward Will Zellers, the reigning USHL Forward and Player of the Year, called Hafele to tell him about his experiences with the close-knit group of players on the team.

Hafele said it was a long process to decide where to play this season.

"The National Team Development Program was a great learning experience," he said. "Nothing but great things come from there ... but ultimately after talking to the staff here and coming to see the place, there's no better spot than Green Bay."

Hafele said that playing alongside familiar faces in Phillips and Slavick helped make the transition to playing with the Gamblers a lot smoother.

"It was fun, especially at the start of the year," he said. "You have them in the locker room. To have those two around, there's a sense of familiarity and comfortability there. But it's nice to kind of grow with them and we have kind of shared the same path the last few years."

Hafele has already surpassed his career marks in all major stats in the USHL this season, recording twelve goals and 21 assists for 33 points for the Gamblers through 39 games. Hafele's recent play is a reflection of his growth with Green Bay this season. The Alaska native is coming off a dominant three-goal, one-assist weekend on the road, continuing to elevate his offensive production as the playoff push intensifies. His ability to generate offense in key moments has helped fuel Green Bay's momentum down the stretch, further solidifying his role as a difference-maker in his draft year.

Hafele, who describes himself as a fast and physical forward, was selected to play in his second straight USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game in January to showcase the top 40 American-born prospects that are NHL entry draft eligible.

Hafele said it was more fun to be a part of the game for the second time in his career, especially because he played alongside teammate Zach Wooten.

"(Wooten) and I were constantly bouncing questions off of each other," he said. "Just being able to be on the bench with each other, giving each other pats and saying 'good job' or 'good shift,' it was really nice to kind of have a familiar face there."

The All-American Game was not the first time that Hafele joined up with his Gamblers teammates to play for a championship this season. Hafele, Phillips, Gunnar Conboy and head coach Patrick McCadden all traveled to Quebec to join Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge last December.

Hafele helped the U.S. Junior Select Team go 4-0-0-1 in the tournament to capture its second consecutive World Junior A title after a 5-1 victory over Canada West.

Hafele said that there's no better feeling than representing the United States when given the opportunity.

"We went to Canada in kind of an unfamiliar place for a lot of us," he said. "You're competing against Canada in Canada's territory. So, it's fun to kind of compete and get the fans involved but it was more fun to get the gold when we left."

After returning from the international stage, Hafele recorded six points in his first nine games back to help the Gamblers climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Hafele, who is ranked 48th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings, said that he's super excited for the opportunity to play college hockey for Arizona State University next year.

"There's a lot of trust and a lot of confidence with my play and me coming in next year," he said. "It'll be a really fun experience."

Although the 18-year-old's draft year has arrived, he said the main focus is on Green Bay and trying to help the team make a deep run in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Hafele said his competitive edge can be traced back to his family, where his sister is a NCAA Division I swimmer and his dad played college hockey at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

"It's nice to kind of feed off of each other with not only the competitiveness but also kind of staying dialed in," he said. "It helps when you have two, three, four or five people around you that all have the same goals and same mindset."

Hafele and the Gamblers will hit the ice on Friday night looking to take down the Youngstown Phantoms, as they travel to the Resch for the first time this season.







